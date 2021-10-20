Federal judge includes Brazilian cybercriminal on Interpol's wanted list
Selmo Machado da Silva, of 46 years old, started to be sought by Interpol, according to decision of the federal judge, Ali Mazloum, of the 7th Federal Criminal Court of São Paulo. He is a defendant for his involvement in an attempted coup against the Federal Court of São Paulo, and has been on the run since July.
- Atento telemarketing company suffers ransomware attack
- Algorithm trained by researchers succeeds guess banking passwords
- Trickbot back to top in September world malware ranking
Selmo together with Diego Guilherme Rodrigues, 38 years old, are accused of defrauding public documents of the São Paulo federal judiciary. In two actions, they changed court decisions in an attempt to have third-party indemnity payments made to Diego’s bank account, totaling R$ 489.489,46, which was not passed on to criminals because of an investigation open to from the moment the director of the secretariat who could have been responsible for the movement stated that she did not remember the change.
After Selmo’s identification, the Federal Police verified that the defendant had also made undue changes in six federal criminal proceedings to which he was already responding, totaling eight charges. In the six previous cases, the defendant altered the opinions of regional prosecutors of the republic to change conviction requests to acquittal requests. Diego only responds to two fraud attempts in third-party indemnity payments, and has been in jail since July.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Inclusion in Red Diffusion
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Federal judge Ali Mazloum’s decision includes Selmo Machado da Silva in Difusão Vermelha, a list that represents, for the names included, the possibility of imprisonment if found in any of the 489 Interpol member countries. The same judge was the one who accepted, on July 3, the complaint by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) that resulted in Guilherme’s arrest and Selmo being considered a fugitive by the Justice.
The decision that included the fugitive in the Red Diffusion took effect on 7 October. Last Friday (15), Selmo’s lawyer, Matheus Pelzl Ferreira, participated in the investigation and trial hearing of the case, but neither the defendant nor witnesses who could collaborate with the defense were presented.
Source: Campo Grande News, Metrópoles
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
874 874
874