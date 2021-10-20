federal-judge-includes-brazilian-cybercriminal-on-interpol's-wanted-list

Selmo Machado da Silva, of 46 years old, started to be sought by Interpol, according to decision of the federal judge, Ali Mazloum, of the 7th Federal Criminal Court of São Paulo. He is a defendant for his involvement in an attempted coup against the Federal Court of São Paulo, and has been on the run since July.

Selmo together with Diego Guilherme Rodrigues, 38 years old, are accused of defrauding public documents of the São Paulo federal judiciary. In two actions, they changed court decisions in an attempt to have third-party indemnity payments made to Diego’s bank account, totaling R$ 489.489,46, which was not passed on to criminals because of an investigation open to from the moment the director of the secretariat who could have been responsible for the movement stated that she did not remember the change.

After Selmo’s identification, the Federal Police verified that the defendant had also made undue changes in six federal criminal proceedings to which he was already responding, totaling eight charges. In the six previous cases, the defendant altered the opinions of regional prosecutors of the republic to change conviction requests to acquittal requests. Diego only responds to two fraud attempts in third-party indemnity payments, and has been in jail since July.