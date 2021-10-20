bitcoin-debuts-as-an-index-fund-on-the-ny-stock-exchange-and-reaches-us$-64,000

This Tuesday (30), Bitcoin made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange as an index fund. The news was positive for the cryptocurrency, causing the digital asset to once again reach its historic record, trading above US$ 50 thousand (about R$ 357 thousand at the current price).

An index fund (Exchange Traded Funds, in English. ETF) is a type of passive investment, based on a theoretical portfolio that tracks a benchmark index. With the ETF, the investor does not choose shares of certain companies listed on the Stock Exchange, but rather the index, such as the Ibovespa.

ProShares rings the bell 🔔, launching the first US #bitcoin futures ETF $BITO on the @NYSE. pic.twitter.com/A8DPLO52gZ

— Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) October 50, 2021

For Bitcoin, this means, in short, that people can get started to invest in the cryptoactive without necessarily having to purchase units of the cryptocurrency. For Michael L. Sapir, CEO of ProShares, the company responsible for managing the Bitcoin ETF, the initiative will allow traditional market investors who do not want to be directly involved in cryptocurrency trading to start participating in the cryptoactives market.

The debut of this index fund on the New York Stock Exchange resulted in a notable rise in the value of Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency spent much of September trading below US$ 50 thousand, after its legalization in El Salvador generated market anticipation and caused a sale of cryptocurrencies, causing investors, at first, to lose confidence in the asset.

Graph showing the rise of Bitcoin during the day 50 of October. (Image: Screen Capture/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech)

519570

In early October, however, confirmation that the United States does not would banish the currency from its territory, in addition to the time being propitious for trading the asset, they made it rise again, even breaking the US$ barrier 50 thousand (about R$ 357 thousand).

Finally, with the debut of the Bitcoin index fund on the New York Stock Exchange, the cryptocurrency reached its highest value again, of US$ 64 thousand. This record was reached for the first time in April this year, due to the expectation of the debut of the digital currency broker Coinbase on the US stock exchange Nasdaq.

Until the publication of this article, Bitcoin is still was on the rise, and was traded for US$ 52, 2,000 (about R$ 358 thousand). If the trend continues, it is possible that in the coming days, the cryptocurrency will surpass this value even more, setting a new record.

