decentralized-finance-project-suffers-theft-and-loses-$16m-in-tokens

According to a statement from Indexed Finance, the attacker managed to steal the digital assets from a vulnerability present in the autonomous contracts of the project. This resulted in a sharp drop in the value of two of the six assets in the protocol, DEFI5 and CC14.

The attacker was identified by project members on 16 October, for not having covered his tracks well off the platform. He was given the ultimatum to return the stolen assets by midnight of the day 15 or the authorities would be called.

The ultimatum has not been met.

In the minutes before the deadline elapsed, @ZetaZeroes made changes to his accounts that have made us realize at the last minute that the attacker is significantly younger than we thought.