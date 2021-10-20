Decentralized Finance Project Suffers Theft and Loses $16M in Tokens
In 14 October, the Indexed Finance protocol had US$ 18 million (approximately R$ 88 millions, at current quote) stolen by a cyber criminal. However, as reported by the institution on Monday (17), they have already discovered the identity of the person responsible for the crime.
Indexed Finance is a DeFi protocol, ie Decentralized Finance, developed on the Ethereum network that allows token holders to track market indices. Currently, six tokens are attached to the protocol.
The term DeFi is used for projects that aim to automate traditional financial tools, using smart contracts, programs that perform specific functions in transactions, for making loans without the intervention of banks or other financial institutions, for example. Most of these projects are developed with the Ethereum blockchain, the second largest cryptocurrency in activity, losing in market value only to Bitcoin.
According to a statement from Indexed Finance, the attacker managed to steal the digital assets from a vulnerability present in the autonomous contracts of the project. This resulted in a sharp drop in the value of two of the six assets in the protocol, DEFI5 and CC14. The attacker was identified by project members on 16 October, for not having covered his tracks well off the platform. He was given the ultimatum to return the stolen assets by midnight of the day 15 or the authorities would be called. The ultimatum has not been met. In the minutes before the deadline elapsed, @ZetaZeroes made changes to his accounts that have made us realize at the last minute that the attacker is significantly younger than we thought. However, the members of Indexed Finance found out that the criminal was much younger than they thought, and they suspended the ultimatum. It is not known how the negotiation stands at the moment, but the project's tweets indicate that they hope that, even without the pressure of the ultimatum conditions, the young invader will carry out the return of the assets. One hour after the event , the active DEF had had a 74% drop in its value, passing from US$ 85,74 (about R$ 492) for $3,62 (approximately R$ 36,5). The CC token also suffered, losing 90% of its value, going from US$ 50,50 (R$ 349) for US$ 0,74 (BRL 4) Three other indexed tokens, DEGEN, NFTP and ORCL5, were not affected, according to Laurence Day, one of the protocol developers, in an interview with the Decrypt website. Finally, the last active, FFF, a meta index that contains the tokens DEFI5 and CC, has been heavily affected and will need to be disabled. Day said the project has plans to compensate investors affected by the attack.
The impact of theft
