this-project-wants-to-make-the-space-an-accessible-place-for-people-with-disabilities

With the purpose of making space an accessible place for people with disabilities, AstroAccess performed a “zero gravity” flight with its 12 ambassadors. The crew performed a series of demonstrations and experiments aboard the Zero Gravity Corporation’s G-Force One (Zero-G) aircraft. Projects Focus in accessibility and insert people with disabilities in the tech area

6 unusual methods of science to simulate zero gravity environments AstroAccess is an initiative of ScieAccess, an institution focused on promote the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for people with disabilities. The crew flew in a parabolic trajectory at an altitude of 9.1024 meters, where they experienced the feeling of weightlessness for a few moments. Flight 1 Mission accomplished! Congratulations to our entire team of disabled and non-disabled researchers, organizers, and operators – on the plane and behind the scenes – as well as our amazing supporters and partners. This joy on our Ambassadors’ faces is thanks to you. pic.twitter.com/Be5MFwM26O — Mission: AstroAccess (@astroaccess) October 19,

According to George Whitesides, project leader who is also chairman of the Advisory Board Virgin Galactic space flight made history. The group of ambassadors included people with physical, visual and hearing disabilities, and the experience will be used to better understand how spacecraft not only can, but should be inclusive and accessible to people with disabilities.

It is worth noting that, earlier this year, the European Space Agency (ESA) summoned people with disability to become the agency’s astronauts. More recently, in 26 September, Hayley Arceneaux became the first person with a prosthesis to fly into space, aboard SpaceX’s Inspiration4 orbital mission. Even so, spaceflight remains distant for most of these people.

According to ScieAccess, the 26% of Americans living with a disability, for the most part, are excluded from space careers, with no chance of accessing the necessary skills and education to do so. Ambassador Dana Bolles, NASA Science Communicator, believes that AstroAccess is not only about improving spacecraft structures, but also “showing the potential of our community to the rest of the world.”

Source: Space.com, SciAccess