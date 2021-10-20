how-to-fix-face-id-problems

Face ID is one of the most advanced forms of biometric authentication on smartphones produced by Apple. The technology is present in several iPhone models and in all generations of the iPad Pro, allowing the user actions such as unlocking their devices and authenticating app purchases.

How to save a lot of battery on iOS

How to use Siri without internet on the iPhone

How to make the widgets in color on the iPhone

How to use iOS SMS Filter

Although it is highly reliable, there are situations where Face ID may not work correctly or fail constantly. If you are noticing this unusual behavior, you should review some iOS/iPadOS tweaks that should fix any bugs and other issues. Face ID on your Apple device.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Check the Face ID settings It is important to verify that Face ID and its features are properly enabled in the system. To do this, open the Settings app and go to “Face ID and Code”. Check all the options you consider important for your use and check the operation. Check if the facial biometrics options are activated – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) See if there is any dirt on the TrueDepht camera

If you think the Face ID only works with the front camera, be aware that the entire notch (notch from the top of the device’s screen) uses technologies that integrate iPhone and iPad facial authentication. Therefore, any residue or obstruction (latches, sheaths) covering this area can interfere with the functioning of the biometrics.

Check if there is anything obstructing the TrueDepht camera – Image: Disclosure/Apple For a better understanding, there are two TrueDepht cameras “hidden” in the far corners of the notch. This may also have to do with the way you’re holding the iPad, especially if it’s horizontally, as your fingers may accidentally obscure the Face ID camera. Remove accessories that cover the face In times of pandemic, many people have noticed that Face ID simply doesn’t work if they are using a mask. Although there are methods that can work around this problem — or rely on an Apple Watch — the best solution is to momentarily remove the mask and any other accessory to unlock the device with facial biometrics. Keep the iPhone facing you

Few people know that the iPhone TrueDepth camera only works in position vertical. Therefore, if you are lying down or with the iPhone in a horizontal position, you will not be able to use facial biometrics. Face ID can be used on the iPad in any position.

Also note that you need to respect a certain distance from the device with the face (from 25 cm to 25 cm) so the TrueDepht camera can do its job and recognize your face correctly,

Use an alternative look

Face ID understands the change of visual appearance over time. However, if you’ve radically changed its appearance, you can add an alternate face in the feature’s tweaks to make it work again. This tip is also valid for those who want to use Face ID with mask and don’t have an Apple Watch. Check this link for the complete article on the subject that we have prepared here at