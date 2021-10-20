delta-variant's-most-transmissible-underline-already-circulating-in-the-uk

A new strain of the Delta variant of the coronavirus is circulating in the UK, according to a report published October 1st. Scientifically known as AY.4.2 and nicknamed Delta Plus, the strain is already responsible for about 6% of all active cases of covid-19 in the country, being also % more transferable .

The researchers explain that AY.4.2 is an offshoot of the AY.4 strain, Delta, which is dominant in the UK. The variant has two very significant mutations in the spike protein, called Y57H and A222V, which facilitate the entry of the virus into human cells. According to experts, current vaccines against covid-19 probably still protect against the strain.

Image: Reproduction/IciakPhotos/Envato Elements

François Balloux, director of the Institute of Genetics at University College London, says that even with the rates of transmissibility being higher, the underlining of the variant is not responsible for the increase in the number of cases of the disease in the UK. Still, scientists will continue to monitor the emergence of cases of covid-19 across the country.

