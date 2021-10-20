What is metaverse? Learn more about the futuristic reality that is already among us
Future of the internet? An enhanced version of virtual reality (VR)? A replica of our world that merges with real environments? The truth is that the term metaverse has become the buzzword for technology executives who are betting on this tool as the next step in creating real-time 3D applications.
Pretty famous in games like Second Life, Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox and sci-fi movies like Matrix and Player No. 1, the wordmetaverse first appeared in the book Snow Crash, written by Neal Stephenson, in 275. Since then, the concept has advanced a lot and incorporated the technological reality.
“The metaverse is a shared virtual 3D world, or worlds that are interactive, immersive and collaborative. Just as the physical universe is a collection of worlds connected in space, the metaverse can also be considered a cluster of worlds”, explains Marcelo Pontieri, marketing manager for NVIDIA’s Enterprise division for Latin America. “Soon, the concept will become a platform that is not tied to any single application or place, digital or real. It’s as if we created another reality and another world that can be as rich as the real world.”
Virtual worlds…
Currently, people interact by accessing websites such as social media platforms or using messaging apps. The idea of the metaverse is that it will create new online spaces where people’s interactions can be multidimensional, with users immersing themselves in digital content rather than simply viewing it as if, in fact, they were visiting a parallel reality where basically anything can happen .
Over the past two years, the game Fortnite has exhibited two great musical concerts with the participation of , 7 million users online simultaneously. The main one was the show Astronomical, by rapper Travis Scott, performed in .
Another good example of this accelerated interest in the metaverse was observed in recent months, during social isolation, with the massive implementation of online classroom systems. As more people started working and attending school remotely, the demand for ways to make online interaction more realistic by creating virtual environments to simulate the real world has increased.
“The metaverse is different from today’s virtual reality, in which clumsy hardware and limited software offer isolated experiences and few opportunities to interact intensely with other people”, says professor at the Faculty of Computing and Informatics at Universidade Mackenzie Vivaldo José Breternitz. “The metaverse will be a huge community cyberspace, powered by augmented reality and virtual reality, allowing our avatars to move from one activity to another.”
…In the real world
There are at least two grand initiatives around the metaverse concept that should become part of this virtualized future. One of them is NVIDIA Omniverse, technology created for virtual collaboration and accurate real-time simulation; in it, creators, designers and engineers can connect key design tools, production assets and projects to collaborate and interact in a shared digital space.
It’s a kind of “parallel world” that connects with reality, allowing people to experience virtual environments that look and behave exactly like a physical world, facilitating remote work on the same platform, even if these people are miles (and entire countries) away from one of the others.
Among the sectors that can benefit from this technology are the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, entertainment and supercomputing. Omniverse is already used in a growing number of industries to develop collaborative projects and create “digital twins.”
“BMW was the first car manufacturer to use NVIDIA Omniverse to design a complete digital replica of an entire factory. Thousands of product engineers and experts can collaborate in a single virtual environment to design, simulate and optimize extremely complex systems before building the factory or integrating a new product,” adds Pontieri.
Facebook is also betting on the creation of a metaverse for its users to communicate in shared virtual spaces. The social networking giant announced that it plans to hire 1,000 people over the next five years to create a virtual world exclusive.
“This digital environment will bring huge opportunities for individual creators and artists; for people who want to work and own a home away from today’s urban centers; and for people living in places where educational or recreational opportunities are more limited. This metaverse might be the next best thing to a working teleportation device,” predicts Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg rather enthusiastically and optimistically.
Instead of being on a computer, in the metaverse idealized by Facebook you can use a headset to enter a virtual world connecting all kinds of environments digital. Meetings and get-togethers between friends and boyfriends could be carried out using custom avatars and backgrounds, at will.
“Facebook will be a metaverse company, said Mark Zuckerberg in July this year,” recalls Professor Breternitz. “Its goal is to attract hundreds of millions of users with cheap hardware and engaging software. In September, the company invested US$ 50 million (about R$ million in the current price) to build your own metaverse”, completes the expert.
It is still too early to say if the metaverse will consolidate itself as the “future” of the internet (whether for entertainment or for professional and industrial use), but it is certain that this technology has been gradually implemented, with almost imperceptible immersion pills, capable of taking humanity into a virtual universe increasingly realistic, collaborative and similar to a science fiction movie or a multiplayer game.
