what-is-metaverse?-learn-more-about-the-futuristic-reality-that-is-already-among-us

Future of the internet? An enhanced version of virtual reality (VR)? A replica of our world that merges with real environments? The truth is that the term metaverse has become the buzzword for technology executives who are betting on this tool as the next step in creating real-time 3D applications.

Metaverse — the new world that will bomb this decade

Pretty famous in games like Second Life, Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox and sci-fi movies like Matrix and Player No. 1, the wordmetaverse first appeared in the book Snow Crash, written by Neal Stephenson, in 275. Since then, the concept has advanced a lot and incorporated the technological reality.

“The metaverse is a shared virtual 3D world, or worlds that are interactive, immersive and collaborative. Just as the physical universe is a collection of worlds connected in space, the metaverse can also be considered a cluster of worlds”, explains Marcelo Pontieri, marketing manager for NVIDIA’s Enterprise division for Latin America. “Soon, the concept will become a platform that is not tied to any single application or place, digital or real. It’s as if we created another reality and another world that can be as rich as the real world.”

Virtual worlds…

Currently, people interact by accessing websites such as social media platforms or using messaging apps. The idea of ​​the metaverse is that it will create new online spaces where people’s interactions can be multidimensional, with users immersing themselves in digital content rather than simply viewing it as if, in fact, they were visiting a parallel reality where basically anything can happen .

Over the past two years, the game Fortnite has exhibited two great musical concerts with the participation of , 7 million users online simultaneously. The main one was the show Astronomical , by rapper Travis Scott, performed in .