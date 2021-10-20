startup-launches-platform-to-hire-women-and-trans-people-for-it-jobs

The labor market for black women, trans and transvestites in Brazil is historically closed, and in the area of ​​technology, unfortunately, it is not very different. That’s why it’s worth keeping an eye on initiatives such as Todos em Tech, promoted by the São Paulo social startup {reprograma}. The focus is to train 2.400 women in vulnerable situations, in addition to training 400 black women, trans and transvestites in programming front-end and back- end until the end of 1024. The best free courses for those who want to start — or have already started — in the IT field

Check out free courses for novices — and not-so-novices — in the technology area Oracle, Itaú, BASF, C&A: companies and schools offer free technology courses The {reprogram}’s purpose is to enhance the female presence in the universe of information technology and narrowing the gender gap in the sector. Its product is a platform for hiring IT professionals that are exclusive to these groups, usually sidelined in job selections. To participate in these selections, there are two ways: exclusive, where only students from the initiative can apply through an invitation; and the open one, in which any student registered on the platform can apply. The choice is up to the contracting company. In the beta version, launched in August, the focus of employability was for the students who graduated from Toda em Tech in the first semester. So far, there are 70 registered students, and 72% are black, 9% trans or transvestites. In addition, 41% are from the North and Northeast. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Silvia Follador, project manager of the reprogram (Image: Disclosure/Reprogram)

{reprogram} has large companies as partners, such as Accenture, Creditas, Nu Invest, Facebook, iFood and Nubank. But any business can access the platform and find IT professionals from these profiles to hire them. But the partners gain the advantage of disclosing exclusive vacancies for newly graduated students from {reprograma}, in addition to carrying out the entire selection process on the platform.

To Silvia Rodrigues Follador, project manager at the startup, one of the reasons for the creation of Todos em Tech is the lack of disclosure of important names in the development of the program just because they are women.

“You don’t hear much about important women in the tech sector, like Ada Lovelace, creator of the first algorithm processed in a machine, or Grace Murray Hopper, responsible for the creation of Flow-Matic , which served as the basis for one of the most popular programming languages ​​in the world, the Common Business Oriented Language”, comments Follador.

Companies interested in having access to the platform of contracting {reprogram} should contact you through this form.