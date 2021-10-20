eternals-│-post-credit-scene-leaks-and-reveals-new-and-important-mcu-character

Heads up! This text brings spoilers from Eternals. Read it knowing that it can reveal details of the movie’s story.

There are still a few weeks to go. Eternos premiere, but the post-credit scene of the new Marvel film has already leaked and brings a somewhat unexpected character to the studio’s cinematic universe. That’s because she features none other than Eros, the brother of Thanos. And he is played by none other than singer Harry Styles.

The revelation came a few hours after the first showing of Eternals, held in the United States this Monday () with the cast, guests and some members of the international press. And it was precisely these people who couldn’t hold back the excitement and ran to social media to announce that the artist was present in the film, living a character as iconic as Eros.

Eros is best known by the nickname Starfox and is brother youngest by Thanos (Image: Press Release/Marvel Comics)

The content of the scene itself hasn’t been revealed, so we don’t yet know in what context he’s going to be introduced to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (MCU), just that he appears. It is worth remembering that the director Chloé Zhao had already anticipated that the film would have two post-credit scenes and that both would be impactful and important for the future of both the Eternals and the heroes as a whole.

And we are already beginning to visualize this, since Eros is the great link between the Eternals and the Avengers, having been part of both teams in the comics. In the comics, he is better known by the name of Starfox — not least because Eros is nothing heroic — and has participated in some formations of the Most Powerful Heroes on Earth, but without ever giving up on his almost divine origin. Thus, your entry into the MCU already indicates how the new group will relate to the rest of the characters we know.

Styles already ventured into Hollywood in Dunkirk, by Christopher Nolan (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.) But who is Eros? Like the trailers of Eternals already presented, this group of characters are entities so ancient that they’ve been confused by the ancient gods — Thena, Phastos and Gilgamesh are just a few who share names with mythological beings. And Eros is no different. The eternal is also the god of love of the Marvel universe ( Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics) He is an eternal that was interpreted by humans as the god of love because of his powers: he is able to stimulate people’s pleasure by channeling energies that affect other people’s bodies. It’s almost as if you can tinker with the part of your brain responsible for these sensations. Thus, he came to be treated as the god responsible for love and seduction thanks to this ability. This curious power also makes his personality all wrong. He is all self-confident and known as a philanderer, having dated several heroines from the Marvel universe, such as the Hulk Woman. But he’s also been accused of sexual harassment and time and again his more self-righteous style makes his actions much more egocentric than heroic. Starfox already had an affair with the Hulk-Woman, which didn’t end very well (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics)

But much more than Besides, Eros is important in comics because of his relationship with Thanos. He is the younger brother of Crazy Titan and the two have always had a troubled relationship, mainly because of the way their parents treated their youngest. So much so that in the arc Infinite Challenge, Thanos finds a way to torture his brother and make him watch his stateroom conquest.

The curious thing is that his entry into the MCU takes place after Thanos’ defeat. And this may be the justification given for taking him to meet the Avengers. Whether to apologize for the mess made by the brother or even to confront them for ending up with a family member, Starfox’s presence already indicates how these groups will cross paths in the near future.

The surprise is due to the choice of Harry Styles. Although he is best known for his singing career with the group One Direction, he has already successfully ventured into an acting career, including starring in Christopher Nolan’s excellent Durkirk.

Source: SceenRant