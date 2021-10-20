state-of-the-art-technologies-that-brazil-has-and-you-didn't-know

When we talk about cutting edge technology, the first countries that come to mind are usually the United States, China and Japan. Of course, these countries are at the technological forefront of the world , but what few people know is that Brazil also has centers of excellence for the production and development of new instruments in various areas of knowledge.

In today’s program, you will learn about some of these incredible technologies, which have crossed the borders of our country and won the respect of scientists around the planet.