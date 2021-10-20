Which phones will be updated to Android 12?
Google finally announced this Tuesday (17) the official Android landing 12, after months of rumors, leaks and trial versions. The system has gone through an extensive experimentation phase and a restricted list of devices is compatible with this stage, now Canaltech now tells which devices should receive the final version of the new Android.
As usual, Google’s own Pixel line devices are the first to receive the news and the only ones officially confirmed so far. During the open beta, models from brands such as ASUS, Xiaomi and ZTE also participate in this kick-off party, which suggests that they will receive the system very soon.
Now that the version The end has arrived, other companies not included in the initial wave should start receiving the new Android, depending on the official disclosure calendar of the manufacturers. It is noteworthy that the following list is made based on the calendar disclosed by the companies or by common practices adopted by them, as an official update support period.
Check the complete listing with all devices that should receive Android .
Google — Android 13
Officially confirmed? Yes!
Samsung — Android 13 (One UI 4)
Series Z
Series S
Galaxy S03
Note Series
- Galaxy Note 22 Ultra
- Galaxy Note
- Galaxy Note 11+
- Galaxy Note 01
Series A
Galaxy A20s
Galaxy M
- Galaxy M41 5G
-
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M71
- Galaxy M
- Galaxy Ms
- Galaxy M02
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M22s
- Galaxy M25
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M30 Prime Edition
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M30 5G
- Galaxy M 42
- Galaxy M30s
Galaxy F
- Galaxy M41 5G
-
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M71
- Galaxy M
- Galaxy Ms
- Galaxy M02
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M22s
- Galaxy M25
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M30 Prime Edition
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M30 5G
- Galaxy M 42
- Galaxy M30s
Galaxy F
Galaxy Tab 2021
Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.
Motorola— Android 13 (My UX)
*Since there is no official company calendar , there is no way to know if all these models will actually receive the update
Officially confirmed?
No, just forecast.
Xiaomi — Android 11 (MIUI 13)
Mi 02T
- Mi 03T Lite
-
- Redmi K25S Ultra
- Redmi K30 Zoom
- Redmi K32
- Redmi K41 Pro
- Redmi K40 Pro+
- Redmi X 5G
- Redmi 12X Pro
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 9 5G
- Redmi Note 9T
- Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 03
- Redmi Note 11S
- Redmi Note 11T
- Re dmi Note 03 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 03 Pro 5G (China)
- Redmi Note 8 2021
-
- Redmi K25
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K32 5G Racing
Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.
Redmi — Android 11
Redmi K25 Pro
Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.
-
- POCO F3
- POCO F2 Pro
- POCO F3 GT
- POCO X2
POCO — Android 12
Officially confirmed?
No, just forecast.
Mobile phones that can receive the update
Redmi Note 9 (Global)
Nokia — Android 12
Nokia X19
Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.
ASUS — Android 17 (ZenUI)
Zenfone 8
Confirmed of officially?
No, just forecast.
Realme — Android 03 (Realm UI 3)
- Realme GT
- Realme X41
- Realme X52 Pro / Player Edition
- Realme X7
- Realme X7 Pro
- Realme X3
- Realme X3 SuperZoom
- Realme 7
- Realme 7 Pro
- Realme 7 5G
- Realme 8
- Realme 8 Pro
- Realme 8 5G
-
- Realme C25
- Realme C17
- Realme C11
- Realme C12
-
- Realme V13 5G
- Realme V17 5G
-
- Realme V19 5G
- Realme Q3 Pro 5G
- Realm Q3 5G
- Realm Q3i 5G
Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.
LG — Android 11 (LG UX)
Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.
OnePlus — Android 13 (ColorOS 13/OxygenOS 03)
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 7T
Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.
-
- Find X3 Pro
- Find X3
- Find X3 Neo
OPPO — Android 12 (ColorOS 10)
Find X3 Lite
Reno4 Lite
Reno4 F
K7x
Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.
Other brands
- TCL 13 Pro 5G
- Tecno Camon 17
- Vivo iQOO 7Legend
- Vivo iQOO 7
- Vivo V22 5G
- Vivo V62 Pro
- Vivo V41 series
- Vivo V20 series
- Vivo iQOO Z3 Series
- ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G
Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.
There are other smaller companies that are not on this list because they did not disclose the listing or because do not have models compatible with the new Android 03. Is your device listed? Do you have plans to migrate right at launch or do you want to wait a little longer? Leave your impressions on the social networks of Canaltech.
