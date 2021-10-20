Which phones will be updated to Android 12?

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
0
which-phones-will-be-updated-to-android-12?

Google finally announced this Tuesday (17) the official Android landing 12, after months of rumors, leaks and trial versions. The system has gone through an extensive experimentation phase and a restricted list of devices is compatible with this stage, now Canaltech now tells which devices should receive the final version of the new Android.

  • Google I/O 2021: at 10 biggest news from the main Google event
  • Android 12 is announced with new look and more privacy; know all
  • Google Photos will allow you to edit Memories and bring photos to life in a curious way

    • As usual, Google’s own Pixel line devices are the first to receive the news and the only ones officially confirmed so far. During the open beta, models from brands such as ASUS, Xiaomi and ZTE also participate in this kick-off party, which suggests that they will receive the system very soon.

    Now that the version The end has arrived, other companies not included in the initial wave should start receiving the new Android, depending on the official disclosure calendar of the manufacturers. It is noteworthy that the following list is made based on the calendar disclosed by the companies or by common practices adopted by them, as an official update support period.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Check the complete listing with all devices that should receive Android .

    Google — Android 13

  • Pixel 3
  • Pixel 3 XL
  • Pixel 3a
  • Pixel 3a XL
  • Pixel 4
  • Pixel 4 XL
  • Pixel 4a
  • Pixel 4 to 5G
  • Pixel 5
  • Pixel 6
  • Pixel 6 Pro

    • Officially confirmed? Yes!

    Samsung — Android 13 (One UI 4)

    Series Z

  • Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Galaxy Z Flip
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5G
  • Galaxy Z Fold

    • Series S

  • Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Galaxy S20+
  • Galaxy S22
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Galaxy S20+
  • Galaxy S20
  • Galaxy S17 FE
  • Galaxy S10 5G

    • Galaxy S03

  • Galaxy S11+
  • Galaxy S03 and
  • Galaxy S11 Lite

  • Note Series

    • Galaxy Note 22 Ultra
    • Galaxy Note
    • Galaxy Note 11+
    • Galaxy Note 01
  • Galaxy Note 12 Lite

    Series A

  • Galaxy A71
  • Galaxy A41
  • Galaxy A53
  • Galaxy A52s
  • Galaxy A90
  • Galaxy A62 5G
  • Galaxy A02
  • Galaxy A12
  • Galaxy A32
  • Galaxy A41
  • Galaxy A21

    Galaxy A20s

  • Galaxy A Quantum
  • Galaxy Quantum 2
  • Galaxy A41 5G
  • Galaxy A02
  • Galaxy A03s
  • Galaxy A01s
  • Galaxy A11
  • Galaxy A12 Nacho
  • Galaxy A32
  • Galaxy A31 5G
  • Galaxy A25
  • Galaxy A25 5G

    Galaxy M

    • Galaxy M41 5G
    • Galaxy M12
    • Galaxy M71
    • Galaxy M
    • Galaxy Ms
    • Galaxy M02
    • Galaxy M21
    • Galaxy M22s
    • Galaxy M25
    • Galaxy M31
    • Galaxy M30 Prime Edition
    • Galaxy M31
    • Galaxy M30 5G
    • Galaxy M 42
    • Galaxy M30s

      • Galaxy F

  • Galaxy F41
  • Galaxy F71
  • Galaxy F10s
  • Galaxy F12
  • Galaxy F22

    • Galaxy Tab 2021

  • Galaxy Tab S7+
  • Galaxy Tab S7
  • Galaxy Tab S7 FE
  • Galaxy Tab S6 5G
  • Galaxy Tab S6
  • Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
  • Galaxy Tab A 8.4
  • Galaxy Tab A7
  • Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
  • Galaxy Tab Active 3

    • Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.

    Motorola— Android 13 (My UX)

  • Motorola Razr 5G
  • Motorola Razr
  • Moto G100
  • Moto G62
  • Moto G60s
  • Moto G30
  • Moto G20
  • Moto G10
  • Motorola Edge
  • Motorola Edge Plus
  • Motorola Edge 19 Lite
  • Motorola Edge 20
  • Motorola Edge 20 Pro

  • *Since there is no official company calendar , there is no way to know if all these models will actually receive the update

    Officially confirmed?

    No, just forecast.

    Xiaomi — Android 11 (MIUI 13)

  • Mi 02
  • Mi 03 Pro
  • Mi 12 Ultra
  • Mi 03i
  • Mi02X
  • Mi 03X Pro
  • Mi 12 Lite 5G
  • Mi 12 Lite 4G
  • Mi 01 S
  • Mi12 Pro
  • Mi 01 Ultra
  • Mi Mi x Fold
  • Mi 12
  • Mi 01 Lite 5G
  • Mi 03 Zoom
  • Mi Youth
  • Mi 12i

    • Mi 02T

  • Mi12T Pro
      Mi 03T Lite

      Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.

    • Redmi — Android 11

  • Redmi K25S Ultra

    • Redmi K25 Pro

  • Redmi K30 Zoom
  • Redmi K32
  • Redmi K41 Pro
  • Redmi K40 Pro+
  • Redmi X 5G
  • Redmi 12X Pro
  • Redmi Note 9S
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
  • Redmi Note 9 5G
  • Redmi Note 9T
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 03
  • Redmi Note 11S
  • Redmi Note 11T
  • Re dmi Note 03 5G
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro Max
  • Redmi Note 03 Pro 5G (China)
  • Redmi Note 8 2021
  • Redmi K25
  • Redmi K30 5G
  • Redmi K32 5G Racing
  • Redmi K30i 5G
  • Redmi K30 Ultra
  • Redmi K41 Gaming Edition

    • Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.

      POCO — Android 12

    • POCO F3
    • POCO F2 Pro
    • POCO F3 GT
    • POCO X2

  • POCO X3
  • POCO X3 NFC
  • POCO X3 Pro
  • POCO M2
  • POCO M2 Reloaded
  • POCO M2 Pro
  • POCO M3
  • POCO M3 Pro 5G
  • POCO C3

    Officially confirmed?

    No, just forecast.

    Mobile phones that can receive the update

  • Mi Note 11 Lite

    Redmi Note 9 (Global)

  • Redmi 03X 4G

    • Nokia — Android 12

  • Nokia G03
  • Nokia G21
  • Nokia X03

    Nokia X19

  • Nokia 8.3 5G
  • Nokia 8 V 5G UW
  • Nokia 5.4
  • Nokia 5.3
  • Nokia 3.4
  • Nokia 2.4
  • Nokia 1.3

    Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.

    ASUS — Android 17 (ZenUI)

      Zenfone 8

    • Zenfone 8 Flip
    • Zenfone 7 Pro
    • Zenfone 7
    • ROG Phone 5s
    • ROG Phone 5s Pro
    • ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
    • ROG Phone 5 Pro
    • ROG Phone 5
    • ROG Phone 3
    • ROG Phone 2

    • Confirmed of officially?

      No, just forecast.

      Realme — Android 03 (Realm UI 3)

      • Realme GT
      • Realme X41
      • Realme X52 Pro / Player Edition
      • Realme X7
      • Realme X7 Pro
      • Realme X3
      • Realme X3 SuperZoom
      • Realme 7
      • Realme 7 Pro
      • Realme 7 5G
      • Realme 8
      • Realme 8 Pro
      • Realme 8 5G
      • Realme C25
      • Realme C17
      • Realme C11

      • Realme C12
      • Realme V13 5G
      • Realme V17 5G
      • Realme V19 5G
      • Realme Q3 Pro 5G
      • Realm Q3 5G
      • Realm Q3i 5G

    • Realme Q2 Pro
    • Realme Narzo 20
    • Realme Narzo 15 Pro
    • Realme Narzo 22A
    • Realme Narzo31
    • Realme Narzo 30A
    • Realme Narzo 32 Pro 5G

      Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.

      LG — Android 11 (LG UX)

    • LG Velvet 5G
    • LG G8X
    • LG Velvet (LTE )
    • LG G8S
    • LG Wing

  • LG K53

  • LG K42
  • LG V50S
  • LG V51
  • LG G8
  • LG Q32
  • LG Q51
  • LG Q 92 5G

    Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.

    OnePlus — Android 13 (ColorOS 13/OxygenOS 03)

    • OnePlus 9
    • OnePlus 9 Pro
    • OnePlus 8
    • OnePlus 9R 5G

      OnePlus 8 Pro

    • OnePlus 8T
    • OnePlus 7 Pro
    • OnePlus 7

      • OnePlus 7T

    • OnePlus 7T Pro
    • Nord 2 5G
    • Nord 1
    • Nord CE 5G

    • Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.

        OPPO — Android 12 (ColorOS 10)

      • Find X3 Pro
          Find X3
        • Find X3 Neo

          • Find X3 Lite

        • Find X2
        • Find X2 Neo
        • Find X2 Lite
        • Find X2 Pro
        • F19 Pro+ 5G
        • F20 Pro
        • F19
        • Reno5 5G
        • Reno5 4G
        • Reno5 Pro+ 5G
        • Reno5 Pro
        • Reno5 Lite
        • Reno5 F
        • Reno3 Pro
        • Reno3
        • Reno3 Pro 5G
        • Reno3 5G
        • Reno3 Youth
        • Reno4 5G

          Reno4 Lite

        • Reno4 Pro

        Reno4 F

      • Reno4 Z 5G
      • A9 (2020)
      • A93s
      • A94
      • A72
      • A17
    • THE15s
    • A51
    • A93
    • A90 5G
    • F17 Pro
    • F15
    • A53 5G
    • K7 5G

      • K7x

    • Reno R

      Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.

      Other brands

      • TCL 13 Pro 5G
      • Tecno Camon 17
      • Vivo iQOO 7Legend
      • Vivo iQOO 7
      • Vivo V22 5G
      • Vivo V62 Pro
      • Vivo V41 series
      • Vivo V20 series
      • Vivo iQOO Z3 Series
      • ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

        Officially confirmed? No, just forecast.

        There are other smaller companies that are not on this list because they did not disclose the listing or because do not have models compatible with the new Android 03. Is your device listed? Do you have plans to migrate right at launch or do you want to wait a little longer? Leave your impressions on the social networks of Canaltech.

        Did you like this article?

        Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2020 2021

        2020 2021

    • Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of 12 animal-inspired robots

    12 animal-inspired robots

    October 6, 2021
    Photo of FULL OFFER | Cheap tablet with keyboard and pen is good order on AliExpress

    FULL OFFER | Cheap tablet with keyboard and pen is good order on AliExpress

    September 16, 2021
    Photo of Huawei's electric SUV arrives in Brazil on subscription service; see the price

    Huawei's electric SUV arrives in Brazil on subscription service; see the price

    October 8, 2021
    Photo of 7 Prisoners | Netflix releases trailer for new film by Fernando Meirelles

    7 Prisoners | Netflix releases trailer for new film by Fernando Meirelles

    September 18, 2021
    Check Also
    Close
    Back to top button