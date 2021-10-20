CT News – Pixel 6 Announced, Realme GT Master Edition in BR and More!
5 hours Smartphone
Google announces Pixel 6 line with Tensor chip and strong focus on AI
Devices mark the giant’s return to the premium cellphone segment, promising competitive performance and advanced camera experience thanks to the new Tensor
Google announces Pixel 6 line with Tensor chip and strong focus on AI
Devices mark the giant’s return to the premium cellphone segment, promising competitive performance and advanced camera experience thanks to the new Tensor
6 hours Android
Android 12 is finally released; know all the news
Android 12 is finally released; know all the news
8 hours Networks social
Instagram will allow you to publish photos from your PC
Finally it will be possible to use the browser to post on the social network and co-authored posts will share likes
Realme GT Master Edition arrives in Brazil as the brand’s first flagship in the country
Bringing Snapdragon 299G and AMOLED screen of 299 Hz, the prom device ete high performance and full compatibility with Brazilian 5G, including high speed
12 hours Smartphone
Apple Watch Series 7 starts to be sold in Brazil for up to R$ 06, 2 thousand
Watches are already available on the brand’s official page and can be found with prices starting from R$ 5.299