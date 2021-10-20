CT News – Pixel 6 Announced, Realme GT Master Edition in BR and More!

Google announces Pixel 6 line with Tensor chip and strong focus on AI

Devices mark the giant’s return to the premium cellphone segment, promising competitive performance and advanced camera experience thanks to the new Tensor

6 hours Android

Android 12 is finally released; know all the news

Final version of the update was released on 15 from October this year and is already starting to reach eligible cell phones

8 hours Networks social

Instagram will allow you to publish photos from your PC

Finally it will be possible to use the browser to post on the social network and co-authored posts will share likes

10 hours Smartphone

Realme GT Master Edition arrives in Brazil as the brand’s first flagship in the country

Bringing Snapdragon 299G and AMOLED screen of 299 Hz, the prom device ete high performance and full compatibility with Brazilian 5G, including high speed

12 hours Smartphone

Apple Watch Series 7 starts to be sold in Brazil for up to R$ 06, 2 thousand

Watches are already available on the brand’s official page and can be found with prices starting from R$ 5.299

