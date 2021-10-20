the-batman-│-release-date,-trailers,-what-to-expect-and-more

New version of Batman will be more intimate, but that doesn’t mean that she’s not going to kick ass (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.) The curious thing is that all this hype followed a series of production problems and controversies, with the right to outbreaks of covid-19 on film sets and a lot of people complaining about Warner Bros decisions , whether to discontinue the idea established by Zack Snyder back there or even to take this story out of DC’s Extended Cinematic Universe (DCEU), making its plot work in a much more isolated way, as happened with Joker . Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! For only R$ 9,066 you buy with free shipping on Amazon and take movies, series, books and music! Free trial by 20 days! But time passed and everything that was shown of The Batman even did the most skeptical of fans surrendering to what director Matt Reeves envisioned for the hero. So much so that the feature is already emerging as one of the most awaited premieres of 2022, even though little has been revealed about him so far. But is all this hype justified? The Batman: Cast Controversies around The Batman started already with the choice of cast. When the project was initially announced, it was introduced as a project spearheaded and starring Ben Affleck as a way to expand on his version of the Batman featured in Batman Vs. Superman: The Origin of Justice . But the terrible reception of Liga da Justiça made Warner review all the planned planning. The choice of Pattinson as Batman revolted a lot of people, but trailers showed that the actor was an excellent lineup (Image: Playback/Warner Bros.)

It was in these changes that Ben Affleck ended up saying goodbye to the film and, in its place, Robert Pattinson, the eternal Edward of Twilight. This made a lot of people turn up their noses at the choice, claiming that the fact that he was once a vampire in the teen franchise would derail people’s view of the film. However, it only took the first images to start circulating for opinions to change completely.

The truth is that Pattinson has already shown himself to be a great actor and that the past of

Twilight has long been surpassed. In addition to having worked with Christopher Nolan in Tenet, he has acted in both big productions and more conceptual films that show that he has evolved a lot since he was Edward Cullen .

So, the decision to make it the new Batman fits perfectly with the idea of ​​bringing this more intimate and psychological version. And as the idea is to bring this Batman still at the beginning of his career, bringing someone young and with this capacity for interpretation is fundamental.

Director explains why Pattinson’s Batman costume is so special