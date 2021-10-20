The Batman │ Release date, trailers, what to expect and more

Few heroes are as popular as Batman to gain so many adaptations in such a short time. The character moves into his third theatrical release in less than 27 years — and that doesn’t seem to be a problem since the hype in around The Batman is proportional to the noise that the new feature has been causing.

And all this This expectation comes precisely from the fact that the new film promises to do something different from anything we’ve seen of the Bat-Man so far. As in the comics, the hero is multifaceted so that each incarnation on the big screen takes a different path, without this detracting from his character. In the version we will see in 2020, everything indicates that we will have the Dark Knight more psychological than ever and abusing his detective skills — but without giving up the brawl.

New version of Batman will be more intimate, but that doesn’t mean that she’s not going to kick ass (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

The curious thing is that all this hype followed a series of production problems and controversies, with the right to outbreaks of covid-19 on film sets and a lot of people complaining about Warner Bros decisions , whether to discontinue the idea established by Zack Snyder back there or even to take this story out of DC’s Extended Cinematic Universe (DCEU), making its plot work in a much more isolated way, as happened with Joker

.

        But time passed and everything that was shown of The Batman even did the most skeptical of fans surrendering to what director Matt Reeves envisioned for the hero. So much so that the feature is already emerging as one of the most awaited premieres of 2022, even though little has been revealed about him so far. But is all this hype justified?

        The Batman: Cast

        Controversies around The Batman started already with the choice of cast. When the project was initially announced, it was introduced as a project spearheaded and starring Ben Affleck as a way to expand on his version of the Batman featured in Batman Vs. Superman: The Origin of Justice

        . But the terrible reception of Liga da Justiça made Warner review all the planned planning.

        The choice of Pattinson as Batman revolted a lot of people, but trailers showed that the actor was an excellent lineup (Image: Playback/Warner Bros.)

It was in these changes that Ben Affleck ended up saying goodbye to the film and, in its place, Robert Pattinson, the eternal Edward of Twilight. This made a lot of people turn up their noses at the choice, claiming that the fact that he was once a vampire in the teen franchise would derail people’s view of the film. However, it only took the first images to start circulating for opinions to change completely.

The truth is that Pattinson has already shown himself to be a great actor and that the past of

Twilight has long been surpassed. In addition to having worked with Christopher Nolan in Tenet, he has acted in both big productions and more conceptual films that show that he has evolved a lot since he was Edward Cullen .

So, the decision to make it the new Batman fits perfectly with the idea of ​​bringing this more intimate and psychological version. And as the idea is to bring this Batman still at the beginning of his career, bringing someone young and with this capacity for interpretation is fundamental.

Director explains why Pattinson’s Batman costume is so special

The Batman will also bring a Jim Gordon before be a commissioner (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros)

Besides him, others names quickly caught the attention of the cast. Jeffrey Wright was cast as Jim Gordon before he became the iconic commissioner we know from comics. According to the actor, the fact that he’s a police officer still on the front lines in Gotham will allow him to go more into the action than we’ve seen in previous films and that this should be a significant difference from his predecessors — which should be tapped in the derivative series he’s going to win on HBO Max. A similar approach should be taken with Andy Serkis’ Alfred, although little has been shown about him so far.

On the other hand, who has received a lot of attention so far — especially after DC Fandome — has been actress Zoë Kravitz, who will be the new Catwoman. We still don’t know for sure what her role in the plot will be, but the scenes presented in the trailer show that she should be responsible for showing Batman that the world is not as black and white as he always believed and that, despite his methods being quite different, she believes the two share the same nature.

Zoë Kravitz is one of the most beautiful Catwomen than the cinema you’ve seen (Image: Playback/Warner Bros.)

That’s all makes her a very interesting character in The Batman. In addition to the actress being really very beautiful, she knows very well how to use seduction in her favor to compose the iconic anti-heroine to the point of making the Dark Knight uncomfortable and not knowing how to act. At the same time, the trailer already shows that the hero’s lack of control will shock her and this can be a turning point in the character’s journey.

Already on the side of the villains , we have an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Penguin. The actor has already said that he will be in a few scenes of the film and that his role in the plot won’t be as big as many expect, but he was very prominent in the trailer shown on DC Fandome. By all appearances, we should see him as one of the mob bosses in Gotham and not the cartoon villain in love with Antarctic birds and umbrellas. Still, it’s a shame we don’t see more of him, especially after the excellent characterization work to turn Farrell into this middle-aged gentleman. On the other hand, rumors suggest that Penguin may also win his own series on HBO Max in the future.

It’s even hard to believe that this is Colin Farrell (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

But the great villain of The Batman will be the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. The curious thing is that, until now, we don’t know absolutely anything about him. In the two trailers that were released, he appeared very little and was always treated more like this invisible threat in Gotham that will test the hero’s limits, but we’re not sure what he’s capable of or even his motivations. . There are some clues to this, but nothing very concrete.

The only thing we know is that his look and personality are in no way reminiscent of Jim’s version of the villain. Carrey in Batman Forever. Forget the lime green leotard, cane and histrionic demeanor, as Dano’s version is much cooler and more calculating. So much so that the trailers already make it clear that your plan will be able to destabilize the hero even though he is trapped.

The Batman | Batman and Riddler come face to face in amazing new posters

The Riddler has already shown himself to be a menacing villain even though he appears very little (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros)

So the cast of The Batman confirmed so far is composed of:

    Bruce Wayne/Batman (Robert Pattinson)

Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz)

James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)
    Edward Nashton/Riddler (Paul Damage)
    Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin (Colin Farrell)

    • Alfred (Andy Serkis)
      Carmine Falcone (John Turturro)
      Promoter Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard)

    • The Batman: Trailers

      To date, Warner has presented two trailers for The Batman

      — both aired on DC Fandome in 2020 is on 2021. The reason for so long to release news is that filming of the film had to be interrupted during the pandemic after problems with covid-20 and this made the disclosure schedule too delay. So much so that there were several months without any unpublished footage or video of the film — still, the little that was shown was enough to make every fan excited.

In the first trailer, for example, we were introduced to Riddler. Asking an end to the lies, the villain starts carrying out a series of attacks as a way to challenge Batman. So much so that the most important phrase there is the question of “If you are justice, please don’t lie.”

In addition, the trailer brings some action scenes of the Bat-Man with the Catwoman, as well as an already striking moment in which he goes out beating a bandit in a very brutal and uncontrolled way, claiming to be revenge, making it clear that this version of the hero will be more raw and even psychotic than we are used to seeing in theaters.

Already the second trailer, released during the DC Fandome of 2020, is much more focused on this more psychological part. Although it brings more action scenes, we have a much clearer view of the impact of Riddler’s attitudes towards Batman. Even though we don’t see exactly what the villain did, nor is he shown definitively, the impact that all this will have on the hero is clear. Taking into account the promised detective footprint, it’s almost as if the Dark Knight felt cornered in the face of this threat and this made him even more violent.

    The Batman │ Unprecedented scenes with Catwoman are shown at CinemaCon

    The trailer also gives a huge highlight to the Penguin, showing Batman chasing the criminal in a Batmobile chase. The whole scene is short, but very good for showing that nothing can stop the hero when he is stubborn on his mission and it’s very exciting to see his car come out of the flames to make the villain’s vehicle roll over — followed by a beautiful moment where he walks through the fire.

    The Batman: What to Expect

    As said, the main point we can expect from The Batman is a film with a slightly different tone from what we’ve seen in all previous films. From what director Matt Reeves has already pointed out, this should be a much more int story. imist and focused on the psychological side of the character — and possibly portraying him as the nutcase Batman has always been. All the violence and brutality that the trailers presented only reinforce the character’s lack of control, even more considering that we are talking about the beginning of his career.

    Trailers have already made it clear that we’re going to have a Batman totally out of control (Image: Playback/Warner Bros)

    According to Reeves, the idea is not to bring another origin story to the Bat-Man, since no one can stand to see the Waynes dying on the big screen anymore and the Martha’s name became taboo after Batman vs Superman, so the solution found was to put Bruce Wayne already acting as a vigilante in Gotham, but still far from being the hero we know. The proposal is to make the film be of a character still under construction, that is, he already has some experience in fighting criminals, but still does not have a well-established gallery of villains.

As much as the comic book Batman: Year One is considered one of the main inspirations of the film. While it’s not a straightforward adaptation of the Frank Miller story, all the Batman anger and uncontrollability we’ve seen seems to have come out of this comic, as well as this Jim Gordon career building in Gotham Police.

At the same time, stories like The Long Halloween are also being treated as the basis for the detective mood. In the comic, mob bosses start getting killed and the hero needs to find out who is responsible for the crimes. And what it suggests is that The Batman must go through a mystery similar to the Riddler in the main role, almost as if the villain wanted to challenge the Man- Bat to deliver a message to you.

Part of the movie’s dilemma must revolve around Batman if understand and discover its relationship with the city (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

Finally, there is that story that Reeves himself has already pointed out as being the main inspiration for his new film. Batman: Ego works very well on this psychological and intimate side of the character, with Bruce Wayne trying to understand the real purpose of the symbol he created to fight crime in Gotham . After all, is this representation of fear something that makes sense? Is he really as necessary as he likes to think, or is he just beating up bad guys for being a sadistic freak?

These are questions that should be addressed in The Batman. Based on all that has been shown so far, we should see the hero still in an internal conflict between those who hate the crime-ridden city that was responsible for his parents’ deaths and the search for validation that makes him make sure he doesn’t he is just another person given over to violence in Gotham and that he is truly the symbol he believes he is. , but also self-destructive, and the film must walk in this hero’s journey to understand who he is and what his real importance to Gotham is. And it’s in the meantime that we’ll see both Penguin and this old leader of the city’s criminal underworld emerge, a new kind of threat that wants to reach precisely that symbol of justice that has risen. That’s why that phrase from the first trailer sounds so important, as it’s a question from the villain that echoes with the questions that Batman himself must ask himself.

The relationship with Catwoman is the one who should bring Bruce more to reality and show that not everything can be solved by punching criminals in the street (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros. )

Of course Riddler’s plan must go beyond just causing a crisis of conscience in the hero and must have some real threat to Gotham, which makes everything become a race against time, demanding also the intellect of the hero. But to do that, he’s going to need to stop acting like that crazy dog ​​who goes out breaking bad guys on the corner to become DC’s great detective—and that’s something Catwoman should awaken in her.

So, more than being a great showdown against a villain, The Batman should be a much more personal hero’s journey in an attempt to discover and understand — all of this with a lot of smack in the middle.

The Batman : Release date

Like so many other movies, The Batman was one of the victims of the covid pandemic-. The original idea was for the film to hit theaters in June 2021, but the emergence of the new coronavirus greatly hindered production — not least because Robert Pattinson was one of the people who ended up being infected by the disease and had to remain in isolation.

Because of this, The Batman was played for October 2022 and then to 2022. Now, Warner promises to release the movie on March 4, 2020.

