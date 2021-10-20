The Batman │ Release date, trailers, what to expect and more
Few heroes are as popular as Batman to gain so many adaptations in such a short time. The character moves into his third theatrical release in less than 27 years — and that doesn’t seem to be a problem since the hype in around The Batman is proportional to the noise that the new feature has been causing.
And all this This expectation comes precisely from the fact that the new film promises to do something different from anything we’ve seen of the Bat-Man so far. As in the comics, the hero is multifaceted so that each incarnation on the big screen takes a different path, without this detracting from his character. In the version we will see in 2020, everything indicates that we will have the Dark Knight more psychological than ever and abusing his detective skills — but without giving up the brawl.
So the cast of The Batman confirmed so far is composed of:
Bruce Wayne/Batman (Robert Pattinson)
Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz)
James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)
Edward Nashton/Riddler (Paul Damage)
Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin (Colin Farrell)
Alfred (Andy Serkis)
Carmine Falcone (John Turturro)
Promoter Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard)
The Batman: Trailers
To date, Warner has presented two trailers for The Batman
— both aired on DC Fandome in 2020 is on 2021. The reason for so long to release news is that filming of the film had to be interrupted during the pandemic after problems with covid-20 and this made the disclosure schedule too delay. So much so that there were several months without any unpublished footage or video of the film — still, the little that was shown was enough to make every fan excited.
In the first trailer, for example, we were introduced to Riddler. Asking an end to the lies, the villain starts carrying out a series of attacks as a way to challenge Batman. So much so that the most important phrase there is the question of “If you are justice, please don’t lie.”
In addition, the trailer brings some action scenes of the Bat-Man with the Catwoman, as well as an already striking moment in which he goes out beating a bandit in a very brutal and uncontrolled way, claiming to be revenge, making it clear that this version of the hero will be more raw and even psychotic than we are used to seeing in theaters.
Already the second trailer, released during the DC Fandome of 2020, is much more focused on this more psychological part. Although it brings more action scenes, we have a much clearer view of the impact of Riddler’s attitudes towards Batman. Even though we don’t see exactly what the villain did, nor is he shown definitively, the impact that all this will have on the hero is clear. Taking into account the promised detective footprint, it’s almost as if the Dark Knight felt cornered in the face of this threat and this made him even more violent.
- The Batman │ Unprecedented scenes with Catwoman are shown at CinemaCon
The trailer also gives a huge highlight to the Penguin, showing Batman chasing the criminal in a Batmobile chase. The whole scene is short, but very good for showing that nothing can stop the hero when he is stubborn on his mission and it’s very exciting to see his car come out of the flames to make the villain’s vehicle roll over — followed by a beautiful moment where he walks through the fire.
The Batman: What to Expect
As said, the main point we can expect from The Batman is a film with a slightly different tone from what we’ve seen in all previous films. From what director Matt Reeves has already pointed out, this should be a much more int story. imist and focused on the psychological side of the character — and possibly portraying him as the nutcase Batman has always been. All the violence and brutality that the trailers presented only reinforce the character’s lack of control, even more considering that we are talking about the beginning of his career.
According to Reeves, the idea is not to bring another origin story to the Bat-Man, since no one can stand to see the Waynes dying on the big screen anymore and the Martha's name became taboo after Batman vs Superman, so the solution found was to put Bruce Wayne already acting as a vigilante in Gotham, but still far from being the hero we know. The proposal is to make the film be of a character still under construction, that is, he already has some experience in fighting criminals, but still does not have a well-established gallery of villains.
According to Reeves, the idea is not to bring another origin story to the Bat-Man, since no one can stand to see the Waynes dying on the big screen anymore and the Martha’s name became taboo after Batman vs Superman, so the solution found was to put Bruce Wayne already acting as a vigilante in Gotham, but still far from being the hero we know. The proposal is to make the film be of a character still under construction, that is, he already has some experience in fighting criminals, but still does not have a well-established gallery of villains.
As much as the comic book Batman: Year One is considered one of the main inspirations of the film. While it’s not a straightforward adaptation of the Frank Miller story, all the Batman anger and uncontrollability we’ve seen seems to have come out of this comic, as well as this Jim Gordon career building in Gotham Police.
At the same time, stories like The Long Halloween are also being treated as the basis for the detective mood. In the comic, mob bosses start getting killed and the hero needs to find out who is responsible for the crimes. And what it suggests is that The Batman must go through a mystery similar to the Riddler in the main role, almost as if the villain wanted to challenge the Man- Bat to deliver a message to you.