success!-china-tests-new-rocket-engine-with-world's-highest-thrust

This Tuesday (19), a new rocket impulse engine was tested successfully in China, using solid fuel and promising to have the highest thrust ever achieved in rockets around the world. The technology has been tested by the Fourth Academy of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) and highlights the Asian country’s growth in the space sector.

With 3.5 meters in diameter and a thrust of up to 19 tons , the rocket engine has only one stage and adopts a number of advanced technologies. These include a housing made of high-performance fiber, a high-load, integrally cast combustion chamber, and an oversized nozzle. With the success of the test, the engine reached the world’s leading level.

A monolithic solid rocket engine with the largest thrust in the world, independently developed by #China, was successfully tested on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/zovr4SOgJl

Basically the single stage booster uses a chemical fuel rocket engine solid, also known as solid propellant. Once activated, the propellant is consumed in the combustion chamber and then the chemical energy is converted into thermal energy. The products of this step are directed to the system’s nozzle and, there, the thermal anergy is transformed into kinetic energy, which is released at high speed, producing the thrust.

The data of Tests with the new engine support the development of another segmented engine of 3.5 meters in diameter, which is currently under development by CASC. Divided into five parts, the engine will have a maximum thrust capacity of up to 1.000 tons and can be applied to large and solid boosters. heavy rockets.

With this, China hopes to meet the country’s diverse needs for space equipment, such as manned lunar landings and even deep space exploration.

