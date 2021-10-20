lovecraft-based-games-for-mobile

One of the biggest names in American literature, HP Lovecraft, has his works constantly revisited through the media. The horror writer works the fragility of the human being through science fiction and monsters beyond rational comprehension.

Horror mobile games to enjoy Friday 13

Review | Lovecraft Country is a punch in the stomach of racist America. electronic games. We’ll show you some titles available for mobile, influenced, directly or indirectly, by the writer’s works. Cultist Simulator

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: BRL 29,100 for Android and

Size: about 290 MB for Android and 410 MB for iOS

Playdigious uses the Lovecraft mythology to deliver a card game with roguelike elements in a sinister atmosphere. The player is presented with a board and a few cards, from which they have to turn around to understand what to do since there is no tutorial.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Combine the cards to build your narrative, with a choice system that operates silently the game takes the player down tortuous paths that require a lot of trial and error. Slowly more is understood and it is possible to delve deeper into the mysteries of the work.

Combine the cards and test various combinations to know what the end of the journey will be (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: BRL 49,99 for Android and R$ 49, for iOS

Size: approx. de 390 MB for Android and 1.7 GB for iOS (1.35) In Untold Stories the player meets different characters who, in one way or another, had contact with one of the Old Gods. Each character has its own style of gameplay and a different story specific to the encounter. It is a title that mixes some action with horror, requiring exploration of the player to understand more about the monsters of the writer and look for ways to defeat them. Immerse yourself in procedurally generated experience and try to survive the horrors of Lovecraft. Learn the story of the characters who met the Old Gods in this action game from Blini Games (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) The Room : Old Sins

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: R$ ,98 for Android and R$ 29,98 for iOS

Size: about 1024 MB for Android and 1.1 GB for iOS (version 1.0.2 for Android and 1.0.4 for iOS)

For players who enjoy an experience of logical challenges coupled with Lovecraft’s universe, Old Sins may be what you’re after. The references to Lovecraft operate in a less direct way, being more in the scenario and distortion of reality.

While exploring the disturbing places the player needs to solve puzzles and be aware of the environment as there are many answers may be hidden. The use of headphones is recommended to make the most of the experience and immerse yourself in the ambiance.

Solve the puzzles of this escape game with a Lovecraftian atmosphere (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)Tesla vs Lovecraft Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: BRL 34,100 for Android and R $ 35,76 for iOS

Size: about 260 MB for Android and 267 MB for iOS (version 1.8 for Android and 1.0.7 for iOS)

Tesla vs Lovecraft is an exaggerated shooting game from 100 tones that put the player in the shoes of the great inventor against the terrible creatures of Lovecraft to understand why his laboratory was set on fire.

The game offers a variety of weapons for the player, from simple shotguns to giant robots and laser guns so that the player can attack at the right times while dodging hordes that fill the tight scenarios. The mix is ​​weird, but that’s exactly why it stands out.

Fight the hordes of Lovecraft monsters in this exaggerated shooting game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Elder Sign: Omens Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: BRL 7,38 for Android and R$4,57 for iOS (internal purchases optional) Size:

about 270 MB for Android and 390 MB for iOS ( version 1.5.3 for Android and 1.5.0 for iOS) Test your sanity against the Ancients in this game Fantasy Flight’s mobile board game, where tension is the key word. The visual and sound elements were designed to tension the player while trying to understand the mysteries of the game. Assemble your team of investigators among the characters available; each with specific abilities that will help you solve the puzzles as you wander through the corridors of the gloomy museum and try to keep your sanity intact. Discover the mysteries of the Ancients in this board game based on Lovecraft (Image: Rodrigo Folter /Print Screen) Lovecraft Quest

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free for Android and R$1,57 for iOS (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 76 MB for Android and 99 MB for iOS (version 2.3 for Android and 1.6 for iOS)

Second game style escape room

from the list, Lovecraft Quest works in comic book format to tell the story of a castaway trapped on an island, alone, after a stormy night.

Upon entering the cave, the only available path, the player ends up falling into a complex labyrinth, full of traps and puzzles that he needs to solve to proceed. With multiple endings and procedurally generated mazes, the game always has something new with every “new game”.

Escape from monsters while trying to escape the cave in this Lovecraft-based escape room game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Cthulhu Realms

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: Free (internal purchases optional)