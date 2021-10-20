Lovecraft based games for mobile
One of the biggest names in American literature, HP Lovecraft, has his works constantly revisited through the media. The horror writer works the fragility of the human being through science fiction and monsters beyond rational comprehension.
Cultist Simulator
Price: BRL 29,100 for Android and
Playdigious uses the Lovecraft mythology to deliver a card game with roguelike elements in a sinister atmosphere. The player is presented with a board and a few cards, from which they have to turn around to understand what to do since there is no tutorial.
Combine the cards to build your narrative, with a choice system that operates silently the game takes the player down tortuous paths that require a lot of trial and error. Slowly more is understood and it is possible to delve deeper into the mysteries of the work.
Combine the cards and test various combinations to know what the end of the journey will be (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
Compatibility: Android, iOS
In Untold Stories the player meets different characters who, in one way or another, had contact with one of the Old Gods. Each character has its own style of gameplay and a different story specific to the encounter.
It is a title that mixes some action with horror, requiring exploration of the player to understand more about the monsters of the writer and look for ways to defeat them. Immerse yourself in procedurally generated experience and try to survive the horrors of Lovecraft.
Learn the story of the characters who met the Old Gods in this action game from Blini Games (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) The Room : Old Sins
Compatibility: Android, iOS
For players who enjoy an experience of logical challenges coupled with Lovecraft’s universe, Old Sins may be what you’re after. The references to Lovecraft operate in a less direct way, being more in the scenario and distortion of reality.
While exploring the disturbing places the player needs to solve puzzles and be aware of the environment as there are many answers may be hidden. The use of headphones is recommended to make the most of the experience and immerse yourself in the ambiance.
Solve the puzzles of this escape game with a Lovecraftian atmosphere (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)Tesla vs Lovecraft
Tesla vs Lovecraft is an exaggerated shooting game from 100 tones that put the player in the shoes of the great inventor against the terrible creatures of Lovecraft to understand why his laboratory was set on fire.
The game offers a variety of weapons for the player, from simple shotguns to giant robots and laser guns so that the player can attack at the right times while dodging hordes that fill the tight scenarios. The mix is weird, but that’s exactly why it stands out.
Fight the hordes of Lovecraft monsters in this exaggerated shooting game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Price: BRL 7,38 for Android and R$4,57 for iOS (internal purchases optional)
- Compatibility: Android, iOS
about 76 MB for Android and 99 MB for iOS (version 2.3 for Android and 1.6 for iOS)
Second game style escape room
from the list, Lovecraft Quest works in comic book format to tell the story of a castaway trapped on an island, alone, after a stormy night.
Upon entering the cave, the only available path, the player ends up falling into a complex labyrinth, full of traps and puzzles that he needs to solve to proceed. With multiple endings and procedurally generated mazes, the game always has something new with every “new game”.
White Wizard Games presents a competitive experience based on myth Lovecraft’s gy: two players compete with a deck of cards and try to drive the other into insanity first, thus winning the game.
Each turn players are dealt five cards, somewhat harmless at the beginning, but with each new round it is necessary to make quick decisions to increase your sanity or decrease that of your competitors. When someone is eliminated, the others continue until only one is left with up-to-date sanity.
Try to drive other players insane in this dark and comical card game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot )
Different game styles show the possibilities of the Lovecraft universe. Choose yours and have fun!
