What warms the Earth's upper atmosphere? The answer may surprise you
A NASA probe, called the Global Observations of the Limb and Disk (or simply GOLD), has discovered yet another effect of space weather in the upper layers of the Earth’s atmosphere — the so-called thermosphere , where temperatures can reach 1.500 °C. The discovery shows that this layer is heated not by sunlight, as imagined, but by solar winds. The new knowledge will help scientists refine models of the interaction between the Sun’s particles and the atmosphere.
Although the names “solar wind” and “sunlight” can be confusing, the solar wind is quite different from the light that warms the planet’s surface. While the heat we experience on a sunny day is the result of shortwave radiation that travels through the atmosphere directly to reflect off the surface and warm us, the solar wind is formed by particles and magnetic fields that continuously escape from the Sun.
The thermosphere is a thermal classification of a region between 21 and 600 km of altitude, where the ionosphere is also located (85-500 km), where ionization processes and filtering of solar radiation occur at wavelengths such as ultraviolet. This ionization occurs with the interaction between the solar wind and the ionosphere, which causes phenomena such as the aurora.
As a result, winds, global circulation and atmospheric compression can raise temperatures across the thermosphere, according to Laskar and his team’s explanations of the data found by GOLD. The change in circulation may also explain another surprising finding: the probe showed that the amount of heat added depends on the time of day, with a stronger effect during the morning.
The GOLD probe is on in geosynchronous orbit with Earth, always analyzing the planet’s western hemisphere, constantly measuring the temperature of the atmosphere, and changing our understanding of the air above us. Until then, scientists thought that changes in the thermosphere could only be caused by large geomagnetic events, but GOLD’s findings, described in an article published in Geophysical Research Letters, imply that “even minor activities can have an impact,” said Laskar .
Source: NASA
