You | Season 4 should be quite different from the first three, says Penn Badgley
Moments before the premiere of season three of You , Netflix announced that the series is more than confirmed for a fourth season. The protagonist of the plot, Penn Badgley, who plays the character Joe, revealed that the next episodes will be different from what has been seen so far.
At the end of season three, Joe killed his “beloved” Love (Victoria Pedretti) and ran away, forging his own his wife’s uncontrolled death and her subsequent suicide, leaving their son Henry in the hands of a trusted couple. Also, in the final scenes, the character suggests that he is after Marianne (Tati Gabrielle), who ran away when Love revealed who Joe was.
Badgley, in an interview with Collider, gave some tips for as the fourth season of You will go, revealing that the writers are very focused on how the world reacts to a person like Joe. He says that if the character was murdered by a woman, he would be happy to believe that he has become a “love martyr”. “If he were tortured and murdered by a woman, he would, in his mind, be almost justified . He would say ‘I am the most persecuted man in all of history and I can be a martyr for love’. That’s more or less what would go through your head,” says Penn.
“I think [a 4ª temporada] might be more about Joe’s relationship with himself, because it’s not really a show about a killer, it’s about treating the mistakes we all make in relationships to the extreme for the sake of a good story. Like, we need to lower our swords and stop being competitive in relationships, but that’s really hard to do”, he adds. the fourth season of You.
Source: ScreenRant
