You | Season 4 should be quite different from the first three, says Penn Badgley

Moments before the premiere of season three of You , Netflix announced that the series is more than confirmed for a fourth season. The protagonist of the plot, Penn Badgley, who plays the character Joe, revealed that the next episodes will be different from what has been seen so far.

At the end of season three, Joe killed his “beloved” Love (Victoria Pedretti) and ran away, forging his own his wife’s uncontrolled death and her subsequent suicide, leaving their son Henry in the hands of a trusted couple. Also, in the final scenes, the character suggests that he is after Marianne (Tati Gabrielle), who ran away when Love revealed who Joe was.