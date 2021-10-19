You | Season 4 should be quite different from the first three, says Penn Badgley

Warning: spoilers below!

Moments before the premiere of season three of You , Netflix announced that the series is more than confirmed for a fourth season. The protagonist of the plot, Penn Badgley, who plays the character Joe, revealed that the next episodes will be different from what has been seen so far.

    Review You | Season 3 embraces chaos and accepts Joe and Love’s insanity

    You | Remember the main events to marathon the 3rd season

  • You are renewed for the 4th season by Netflix

At the end of season three, Joe killed his “beloved” Love (Victoria Pedretti) and ran away, forging his own his wife’s uncontrolled death and her subsequent suicide, leaving their son Henry in the hands of a trusted couple. Also, in the final scenes, the character suggests that he is after Marianne (Tati Gabrielle), who ran away when Love revealed who Joe was.

Image: Disclosure/Netflix

Badgley, in an interview with Collider, gave some tips for as the fourth season of You will go, revealing that the writers are very focused on how the world reacts to a person like Joe. He says that if the character was murdered by a woman, he would be happy to believe that he has become a “love martyr”. “If he were tortured and murdered by a woman, he would, in his mind, be almost justified . He would say ‘I am the most persecuted man in all of history and I can be a martyr for love’. That’s more or less what would go through your head,” says Penn.

“I think [a 4ª temporada] might be more about Joe’s relationship with himself, because it’s not really a show about a killer, it’s about treating the mistakes we all make in relationships to the extreme for the sake of a good story. Like, we need to lower our swords and stop being competitive in relationships, but that’s really hard to do”, he adds. the fourth season of You.

Source: ScreenRant

Did you like this article?

