Records after India England match: Five big records made by India’s defeat, the match lost by an innings margin for the 45th time

Records after India England match: Five big records made by India’s defeat, the match lost by an innings margin for the 45th time

Anderson’s 400 wickets in England

The great pacer achieved this feat in 94 Tests. He became the second bowler in the world to take 400 wickets at home. Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan was the first to do this feat. He has 493 wickets in 73 Tests.