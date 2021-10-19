can't-enable-safe-boot-in-windows?-know-how-to-solve

You may have enabled the TPM 2.0 chip in BIOS, set Secure Boot as default, but your computer is still flagged as incompatible with Windows ? Unfortunately, the problem may lie further down: your storage device’s partitioning format may not support UEFI, one of the minimum requirements of the new operating system.

But, calm down, there is a solution — in fact, more than one — to solve this problem. First, however, it is important to understand a little bit about partitioning types.

MBR is incompatible with UEFI

The Master Boot Record (MBR) appeared before UEFI and, because it uses a partition table in the standard BIOS, it no longer supports the new communication model with the firmware. What happens, therefore, is that your computer’s internal storage may be configured with the old partitioning model, so the function cannot be enabled — and when it is, the computer may not boot until the function is turned off again.

Whether a hard drive or a modern SSD, the MBR format can be the option configured on the device (Image: VisualHunt/modesrodriguez)

How to check if your hard drive is in MBR format

To check the format of your storage device, you must enter Disk Management. Do the following: