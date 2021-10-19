Can't enable Safe Boot in Windows? Know how to solve

2
can't-enable-safe-boot-in-windows?-know-how-to-solve

You may have enabled the TPM 2.0 chip in BIOS, set Secure Boot as default, but your computer is still flagged as incompatible with Windows ? Unfortunately, the problem may lie further down: your storage device’s partitioning format may not support UEFI, one of the minimum requirements of the new operating system.

But, calm down, there is a solution — in fact, more than one — to solve this problem. First, however, it is important to understand a little bit about partitioning types.

MBR is incompatible with UEFI

The Master Boot Record (MBR) appeared before UEFI and, because it uses a partition table in the standard BIOS, it no longer supports the new communication model with the firmware. What happens, therefore, is that your computer’s internal storage may be configured with the old partitioning model, so the function cannot be enabled — and when it is, the computer may not boot until the function is turned off again.

  • Whether a hard drive or a modern SSD, the MBR format can be the option configured on the device (Image: VisualHunt/modesrodriguez)

    How to check if your hard drive is in MBR format

    To check the format of your storage device, you must enter Disk Management. Do the following:

    • Open the Start Menu and search for “Disk Management” — or open the Run program (

      Windows key + R) and run the command diskmgmt.msc.

      • Open diskmgmt.msc from Windows Run (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

      On the screen that opened, right-click on the disk where the operating system is installed and proceed in

      Properties > Volumes to find details about the device.

      The type of system partitioning will be described in front of “Partition Style” — and if it’s MBR, you know what the problem is. prevents your PC from running Windows .


    • The Partition Style can be found in the Properties of the disk used by the operating system (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

      How to convert partition from MBR to GPT

      Currently, there are two ways to convert MBR to GPT, both via direct code in the Command Prompt. Here, it’s worth the warning: the procedures directly affect your computer’s storage and can put your personal files at risk. Therefore, back up your important data to another device and have a bootable USB drive ready for a clean installation in case of an emergency.

      Convert HD from MBR to GPT with DISKPART

      The first (and most traditional) of the methods is DISKPART, a native Windows tool. In this option, the storage device is completely formatted in the process, so it is necessary to have a bootable pendrive to redo the clean installation of the operating system right after. To start, you need to open the program already with administrator permissions, so follow these steps:

      Step 1: search for “Command Prompt” on the Windows Start Menu, right-click on it and then on “Open as administrator”;

      Step 2: type diskpart to start the conversion tool;

    • DISKPART is a native Windows tool (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech )

      Step 3: enter the command list disk and check which disk number you want to select to start the process;

      Step 4:

      type select disk to select the device;

      Make sure you select the correct storage device at the time of conversion (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

      Step 5:

      Enter the command clean to start formatting the selected storage device;

    Be aware: the “clean” command clears all data from the storage device (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

    Step 6: Once the previous step is finished, type convert gpt to convert from MBR to GPT;

    Conversion to GPT takes a few minutes, so wait for confirmation (Capture : Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

    Convert HD from MBR to GPT with mbr2gpt

    The other method for partition table conversion is by mbr2gpt, also a native Windows tool. In it, in addition to administrator permissions, it is necessary to give special permissions for the procedure to take place while the operating system is running.

    With this method, the disk is not formatted completely, then it is not necessary to reinstall the operating system. To do it, do this:

    Step 1:

    search for “Command Prompt” in the Windows native browser, right-click on it and then on “Open as administrator”;

    Step 2:

    type mbr2gpt /validate /allowFullOS

    to launch the conversion tool already with necessary execute permissions;

    To run mbr2gpt while running the operating system , you need to give special permissions to the tool (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    insert the command mbr2gpt /convert /allowFullOS to convert from MBR to GPT;

  • The conversion process with mbr2gpt does not format the data on the storage device, but it is good to be careful when using it (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

    • Enable UEFI in BIOS settings

    After the process, you can now go back to the BIOS settings and enable UEFI. Unlike previous occasions, activating the function after partition type conversion should not prevent the system from booting.

    The GPT Partition Table must be set to Partition Style at the end of the process (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

    To ensure that everything is right before installing Windows 10, check again in Disk Management or scan with PC Health Check. If everything went as it should, it is likely that the system is already indicated as compatible with the new operating system.

