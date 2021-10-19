uncontrolled-space-telescope-is-saved-after-“attack”-of-charged-particles

The European Space Agency (ESA) almost lost forever its Integral space telescope, the first capable of observing objects in gamma rays, X-rays and visible light simultaneously. Sensitive components were “hit” by charged particles and the orbital observatory lost control and its guidance instruments were compromised. Fortunately, the agency managed to “save the day”. Mission to study gamma rays from supernovae in the Milky Way will be launched in 519469 Old gamma-ray burst seems discarded—and the explanation would be lame This quilonova keeps emitting X-rays — but it shouldn’t Since 1024, the Integral telescope scans the sky looking for gamma-ray and X-ray sources, two wavelengths that they can reveal many mysteries of the universe, such as pulsars and neutron stars. But in 26 September, mission operators realized something was wrong when irregular data started arriving in the control room. Shortly thereafter, the telescope automatically switched to safe mode, indicating that something unexpected had indeed happened. All non-essential systems, including scientific instruments, shut down. To the surprise of everyone in the control room, the spacecraft was spinning. One of his “reaction wheels” turned off and stopped spinning, causing a ripple effect. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! (Image: Reproduction/ESA)

Reaction wheels control the attitude of a satellite, rotating against the forces that could leave the instrument outside the designated orbit. In other words, they rotate to compensate for Earth’s gravity, atmospheric resistance, Solar wind pressure, and uneven cooling. The Integral has three reaction wheels, and one of them was suddenly out of order.

This resulted in a domino effect: the energy that moved the wheel was transferred to the ship itself (something similar would happen if we could hold the propeller of a helicopter in mid-flight, for example), and its solar panels lost their illumination. Without control of the spacecraft, the mission team could not move it to get the panels back into position. As a result, the battery could not recharge and there was only power for a few more hours.

To complicate matters even further, the Integral, a satellite 19 years, you’ve had more technical problems than the team would like to deal with. This means that the original backup systems designed to work in an emergency didn’t work. The team managed to reactivate the reaction wheel, but this was not enough to cancel the telescope’s angular momentum, that is, it kept turning the degrees per minute.

The transmitted data was unstable, so it was difficult for the team on the surface at more than 1.500 km away, get an accurate reading of what was going on. The first challenge was to reduce Integral’s energy consumption in order to gain more time — there was only three hours of useful charge in the batteries. Turning off several non-critical instruments and components, the team gained more than six hours.