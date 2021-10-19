3 great deals for less than R$100 on AliExpress

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
2
3-great-deals-for-less-than-r$100-on-aliexpress

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

International shopping sites, such as AliExpress, always have many options for cheap and good quality electronics. Every day, you can find a wide variety of products on sale on these sites, especially accessories such as fully wireless headphones and chargers.

    Access AliExpress to buy these and other international products

    The team at Canaltech Offers selected some of the best deals currently available on AliExpress that are costing less than R$ 40 buying on the website. It’s worth checking the curation only with cheap products.

    Powerbank Baseus . mAh

    Image: Disclosure/Baseus

    Virtually any current electronics that use a battery can benefit from a portable charger. With this powerbank from Baseus, it is possible to charge your cell phone, for example, even when there is no outlet nearby. The ability to .01 mAh is more than enough to give a or up to two full charges, depending on your device model.

    A great advantage of this Baseus model is that it has both Micro USB and USB type C inputs, the new standard that can already be found in cell phones, headphones, controllers and other accessories launched in recent years. This ensures that you will be able to continue using the powerbank for many years to come, as it will be compatible with modern cables.

    • Buy Powerbank Baseus for R$ 104,

    Baseus WM10

    Image: Disclosure/Baseus

    The Baseus WM10 is another good option for a cheap wireless headphone with good sound quality, made by a brand that is already recognized in the electronics market for delivering quality products at affordable prices. They have autonomy for you to listen to up to 5 hours of music, which can reach a total of 15 hours when considering the possibility of recharging the headphones in the carrying case itself.

    One of its differentials compared to other models in this category is support for smartphone voice assistants. Simply connect the headphones to your device and tap them twice to activate Siri or Google Assistant, allowing you to control your phone, play music, answer a call or give any other type of command using your voice. You can also tap the handset to pause the music and perform other basic actions.

  • Buy Baseus WM15 for R$ 40

    • Essager wireless charger

    Image: Disclosure/Essager

    Many of the smartphones released in recent years are fully compatible with wireless charging technology, where you just put it the cell phone on top of the base so that it starts charging. Despite this, the devices still include only traditional cables and chargers in the boxes. To solve this problem, you can buy a wireless charger model like this one from Essager.

    It has a simple design, with a little blue light that lights up around the charger in case you put some metal object in it that shouldn’t be near it, such as magnets and coins. The loading is up to 15W and if automatically adapts to deliver the best possible speed. It is compatible with any mobile phone that uses Qi wireless charging technology, which includes several latest models from Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi.

      Buy the Essager Charger for R$ 77,40

      See more offers like these

      Daily , several products like these can be found in offers on AliExpress. To check all the items that are at good prices at any time, just go to the Canaltech Offers page that shows all the offers from the international shopping store.

        Check out the best current offers on AliExpress

        Is AliExpress reliable?

        On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies from all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as payment slip, card installments and even via Pix.

        AliExpress works on the marketplace system, so like several other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details such as the store’s overall rating and comments on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.

        The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. In Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

        Delivery, import fees and refund

        On AliExpress, you have a full refund guarantee if you receive a product other than the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer free return service, where you have it 15 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and get your money back.

        As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times may be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 25 days) and reducing the shipping cost, which may even be free on some products.

        About taxation

        Although Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling , which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.

        Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money earn more

        With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is keeping an eye on promotions from Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country.

        To make your life easier, the team from Canaltech Deals is incessantly researching all the bargains on the internet and gathering the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.

        Don’t miss out on more offers like this!

        Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥

        519470

        519470

        519470 519470

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Nearly 600 Muslims at a mosque in Moscow, Russia, were detained

Nearly 600 Muslims at a mosque in Moscow, Russia, were detained

August 22, 2021
Photo of Twitter will fix one of the most annoying problems on the social network

Twitter will fix one of the most annoying problems on the social network

September 23, 2021
Photo of Astronauts pilot Russian spacecraft to another “port” on the ISS; know the reason

Astronauts pilot Russian spacecraft to another “port” on the ISS; know the reason

September 28, 2021
Photo of Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9i Sport Announced Focusing on Entry Market

Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9i Sport Announced Focusing on Entry Market

September 28, 2021
Back to top button