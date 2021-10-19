3 great deals for less than R$100 on AliExpress
International shopping sites, such as AliExpress, always have many options for cheap and good quality electronics. Every day, you can find a wide variety of products on sale on these sites, especially accessories such as fully wireless headphones and chargers.
The team at Canaltech Offers selected some of the best deals currently available on AliExpress that are costing less than R$ 40 buying on the website. It’s worth checking the curation only with cheap products.
Powerbank Baseus . mAh
Virtually any current electronics that use a battery can benefit from a portable charger. With this powerbank from Baseus, it is possible to charge your cell phone, for example, even when there is no outlet nearby. The ability to .01 mAh is more than enough to give a or up to two full charges, depending on your device model. A great advantage of this Baseus model is that it has both Micro USB and USB type C inputs, the new standard that can already be found in cell phones, headphones, controllers and other accessories launched in recent years. This ensures that you will be able to continue using the powerbank for many years to come, as it will be compatible with modern cables. Baseus WM10
The Baseus WM10 is another good option for a cheap wireless headphone with good sound quality, made by a brand that is already recognized in the electronics market for delivering quality products at affordable prices. They have autonomy for you to listen to up to 5 hours of music, which can reach a total of 15 hours when considering the possibility of recharging the headphones in the carrying case itself. One of its differentials compared to other models in this category is support for smartphone voice assistants. Simply connect the headphones to your device and tap them twice to activate Siri or Google Assistant, allowing you to control your phone, play music, answer a call or give any other type of command using your voice. You can also tap the handset to pause the music and perform other basic actions.
Baseus WM10
