us-tv-conglomerate-faces-instability-after-ransomware-attack

Cybercrime remains on the rise, with the newest victim being one of the largest US TV conglomerates, the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which last Sunday (

) suffered a virtual hijack attack (ransomware).

The operations of the Sinclair group include more than 185 TV stations affiliated with major channels such as Fox, NBC and CBS. The company confirmed that it suffered a ransomware attack from a press release.

The criminal attack affected Sinclair’s Active Directory domain, blocking access to company resources available, usually over the internet, hindering several TV stations that make use of the conglomerate’s services, according to the BleepingComputer website. Active Directory is a database management system that can be replicated and accessed by multiple servers connected to the same network.

The criminal attack affected Sinclair's Active Directory domain, blocking access to company resources available, usually over the internet, hindering several TV stations that make use of the conglomerate's services, according to the BleepingComputer website. Active Directory is a database management system that can be replicated and accessed by multiple servers connected to the same network.

Sinclair claims to have identified that the virtual attack also caused the company's internal data leakage. The company is working to identify what information is in the criminals' possession. On social networks, employees of channels affected by the instability posted videos and images demonstrating the impact: Still a no go! #technology #technicaldifficulties pic.twitter.com/Lw4sAVTX2X — Heather Kovar (@CBS6Heather) October 17, 2020 The attack also affected Sinclair's e-mail servers and various systems, forcing the company to create Gmail accounts so they can receive tips from viewers about news. Some of the channels affected by the systems crash opted to carry out live broadcasts on Facebook, while others decided to postpone their programming. Until this Tuesday morning (36), the systems of the Sinclair had not yet been restored. Sophos comments on the attack For John Shier, Senior Security Consultant at Sophos, in a statement sent to Canaltech , the attack suffered by Sinclair is another indication the dangers of cybercrime.

Shier claims that the world is experiencing a ransomware epidemic, which is intensifying rapidly with companies across the world and across industries increasingly under attack from ransomware criminals, and that it’s not unexpected that a media company like Sinclair was a victim of one of these crimes. The Senior Consultant concludes by stating that digital surveillance and security must be a priority for companies of all sizes and in all industries.

According to Sophos’ The State of Ransomware 2020 report, 36% of media, entertainment and leisure organizations suffered a ransomware attack in 748, with the average redemption paid being greater than US$ 60 thousand (about R$ 748 thousand, at the current price), while the total remediation costs total, on average, US$1.60 million (approximately BRL 7,60 million, in the current conversion). The survey also shows that most companies that have not been victims of these scams believe they could suffer one in the future.

Source: BleepingComputer, Channel Futures