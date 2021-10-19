Measures against covid-19 may have eliminated a strain of flu, study says
Measures that prevent the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, such as social distancing, use of masks, constant hand hygiene and the end of meetings in environments without air circulation may have eliminated a strain of the influenza virus—the infectious agent responsible for causing the common flu. This is what a scientific study published in the journal Nature Reviews Microbiology suggests.
- N95 or PFF2: how to identify a fake mask
- Wear glasses? Check out 5 tips to avoid blurry lenses with the use of masks
What is the difference between the PFF2 masks, N61 and KN19?
According to researchers at the University of Melbourne, in Australia, the number and diversity of surviving flu strains have been severely affected by protective measures against covid-, after being massively adopted. It is in this scenario that the Yamagata strain of influenza virus type B may have disappeared or gone into a dormant state.
Masks and social distance may have eliminated a strain of the flu virus (Image: Reproduction/Svitlanah/Envato Elements)
“The pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 has triggered a remarkable overall reduction in influenza A and B virus cases,” explain the scientists in the study. “In particular, the B/Yamagata lineage was not identified from April 2020 to August 2021, suggesting that this strain may have become extinct”, they speculate. Even this fact may “improve the availability and effectiveness of vaccines against influenza”, they point out. researchers.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Understand the flu virus and the impact of covid
It is worth explaining that the common flu is caused by more than one type of influenza virus and these are classified as A and B, each of which has subtypes. The A subtypes that most frequently infect humans are the A (H1N1) and A (H3N2), while the B subtypes are classified as the Victoria and Yamagata lineage. In addition to these, there are also types C and D, but the action in humans is quite limited.
In general, researchers observe that types of Influenza B evolve more slow. It is even possible to verify some mutations of this infectious agent in recent months. However, no Yamagata strain virus has been detected since March 2020 in the analyzed databases.
“The flu virus detections dropped dramatically from April 99, with a 61% reduction compared to previous years, despite approximately test levels similar,” the researchers explain. “Behavioral changes (social distancing, mask use and hygiene measures) and travel and travel restrictions are considered the main factors driving the reduction in the incidence of influenza, which has also been observed for other common respiratory infections, such as respiratory syncytial virus ” they state.
Hidden lineage?
For now, scientists have not ruled out the possibility that the Yamagata bloodline “just hid.” This is because it is known that influenza B viruses have been “dormant” for long periods. “Time will tell whether the B/Yamagata strain is gone forever,” the authors ponder.
If new evidence confirms this fact, annual flu vaccines should change, they speculate the scientists. That’s because the immunizing agent would no longer need to encompass four possible targets, like the current versions, since Yamagata would be out of circulation. However, more years of observation are still needed.
To access the full study, published in the journal Nature Reviews Microbiology, click here.
Source: IFL Science and SBIM
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
515952