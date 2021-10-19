measures-against-covid-19-may-have-eliminated-a-strain-of-flu,-study-says

Measures that prevent the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, such as social distancing, use of masks, constant hand hygiene and the end of meetings in environments without air circulation may have eliminated a strain of the influenza virus—the infectious agent responsible for causing the common flu. This is what a scientific study published in the journal Nature Reviews Microbiology suggests.

According to researchers at the University of Melbourne, in Australia, the number and diversity of surviving flu strains have been severely affected by protective measures against covid-, after being massively adopted. It is in this scenario that the Yamagata strain of influenza virus type B may have disappeared or gone into a dormant state.

Masks and social distance may have eliminated a strain of the flu virus (Image: Reproduction/Svitlanah/Envato Elements)

“The pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 has triggered a remarkable overall reduction in influenza A and B virus cases,” explain the scientists in the study. “In particular, the B/Yamagata lineage was not identified from April 2020 to August 2021, suggesting that this strain may have become extinct”, they speculate. Even this fact may “improve the availability and effectiveness of vaccines against influenza”, they point out. researchers.