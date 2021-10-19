7 best free cooking apps
Did you get hungry? How about trying a new recipe? Despite the temptation of delivery apps, it’s worth trying new dishes and enjoying the ingredients available at home. Regardless of your cooking skill level, cooking apps offer recipes to suit all tastes and bring you step-by-step instructions for your next meal.
It’s common to find cooking videos on social media, but recipe apps are an alternative to find more options and apply filters to the search. The possibilities are varied, with quick dishes, different meals and adaptations for specific diets. Some platforms provide step-by-step text or videos, and you can expose your result to the community. Check out the best free cooking apps below!
1. TudoGouso
TudoGostoso is one of the most popular platforms to find recipes quickly. With more than millions of Android downloads from the Google Play Store, it's worth using the app when searching for a new recipe.
TudoGostoso is one of the most popular platforms to find recipes quickly. With more than millions of Android downloads from the Google Play Store, it’s worth using the app when searching for a new recipe.
Application is a of the best known options for finding recipes (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The app’s interface is simple, with few functions, but the focus is on the content. There are more than 99 thousand registered recipes, separated between different categories. In the search tab, you can search by names or by specific ingredients, so you can cook with what you already have at home. Each recipe has a main photo, ingredients list and step by step, with space for the community to send comments or photos of the results.
If you liked some content, you can save it to a list of favorites and access the recipe later. The application also gives you the option to send your own dish: just fill in all the necessary information and inform how to prepare it.
2. Cookpad
Cookpad brings an extensive recipe catalog combined with social network elements. The application’s main screen displays an inspirations tab with popular recipes on the platform, latest content and tips. Another interesting highlight of this is the presence of a section with recipes inspired by popular ingredients of the current season. Find recipes for seasonal ingredients (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
In addition to inspirations, the app also offers a search tool to browse the collection of recipes. You can find the most searched terms of the day, create shortcuts with recent searches, and find specific dishes or ingredients. The platform also allows you to submit your own recipe after filling out a specific form. With an account created in Cookpad, you can follow favorite profiles and even publish your ratings on each recipe. Called “Cooksnaps”, these publications include photos and an account of your experience during the preparation of the dish. Android, iOS That Recipe is an option suitable for those who want a simple application, used only to find the desired recipes. The app doesn’t have many functions, especially compared to other items on this list, but it is recommended to find different dishes and at different levels of difficulty. The main screen displays the latest recipes, updated daily, plus a filter tab. Allows you to find specific content for snacks, sweets, pastas, cakes or desserts, with the option of creating a list to store your favorite recipes. On the page of each recipe, you can follow the step by step in text or follow the video of the process through the platform’s YouTube channel. There is an icon to share it externally and the app provides notifications for the arrival of new dishes. 4. Tastemade
Tastemade is a video platform about recipes, cooking and travel through the world. The application provides access to on-demand videos to see step by step different recipes and watch cooking shows with experts, with various content in Portuguese. Follow videos about cooking (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The interface is similar to streaming apps, with videos distributed across categories. You can download for offline playback, create a playlist of your favorite content, and even stream videos on devices like Chromecast. To access the full Tastemade catalog, you need it purchase a platform subscription. There is a monthly plan, available for R$,90 per month, or one annual version at R$,99 per annum. Craftlog’s Easy Recipes is an alternative to finding your favorite dishes. During registration, it is possible to inform which are your most popular dishes and if you follow any specific diet. Then, the app brings personalized content with your interests. Filter by recipes of interest to you (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
In addition to a search tool, the app makes recipes available in a feed on the main screen. It has commands to save them in a list, add reactions and even share externally. Some recipes are accompanied by photos and videos, with step-by-step divided into a view similar to Stories on social networks. There is also an area to interact with the community. In it, users can upload photos, chat about different topics and even follow profiles or trends on the platform. 6. DeliRec
DeliRec works as a social network for those who love cooking. The app can be used to check out tips, recipes, accompany chefs and even attend classes on cooking in the kitchen. Watch classes and follow recipes through the app (Image: André Magalhães/Captura screen)
A “Super Chefs” tab includes recipes and articles published by partner chefs on the platform. In addition, the collection is separated into different categories and has options for specific diets. There are video accompaniments and a tab with tips to better deal with ingredients and ways of preparation. In the “DeliClass” section, you can follow video classes on different culinary subjects. Some contents are free, but it is necessary to pay R$9,11 to release full access to the catalog, with videos produced by chefs. 7. NutriU AirFryer is an appliance that conquers many supporters for its practicality of use. If you have an oil-free fryer at home and want to explore new recipes, it’s worth checking out NutriU, developed by Philips with exclusive recipes for AirFryer and blenders. Find recipes for electric fryers (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Despite being developed for the company’s models, the recipes can be applied to fryers of other brands . During the search, it is possible to use filters for difficulty, preparation time, necessary accessories and specific dishes. The platform has suggestions for breads, pastas, pies, sweets, meats and many other options. NutriU also offers an area with educational articles on cooking and tips for using your fryer. Each recipe page displays step-by-step instructions, photos and nutritional details about the dish in question. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 517498 517498 517498
