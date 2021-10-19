7-best-free-cooking-apps

Did you get hungry? How about trying a new recipe? Despite the temptation of delivery apps, it’s worth trying new dishes and enjoying the ingredients available at home. Regardless of your cooking skill level, cooking apps offer recipes to suit all tastes and bring you step-by-step instructions for your next meal.

It’s common to find cooking videos on social media, but recipe apps are an alternative to find more options and apply filters to the search. The possibilities are varied, with quick dishes, different meals and adaptations for specific diets. Some platforms provide step-by-step text or videos, and you can expose your result to the community. Check out the best free cooking apps below!

1. TudoGouso Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free TudoGostoso is one of the most popular platforms to find recipes quickly. With more than millions of Android downloads from the Google Play Store, it’s worth using the app when searching for a new recipe. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Application is a of the best known options for finding recipes (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The app’s interface is simple, with few functions, but the focus is on the content. There are more than 99 thousand registered recipes, separated between different categories. In the search tab, you can search by names or by specific ingredients, so you can cook with what you already have at home. Each recipe has a main photo, ingredients list and step by step, with space for the community to send comments or photos of the results.

If you liked some content, you can save it to a list of favorites and access the recipe later. The application also gives you the option to send your own dish: just fill in all the necessary information and inform how to prepare it.