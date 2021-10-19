criminal-breaks-into-icloud-accounts-and-steals-thousands-of-nudes

From time to time users of cloud storage services are reminded, alarmingly, how much these platforms can cause problems. This time, the alert comes from a US man who admitted to hacking Apple iCloud accounts to steal intimate user photos and videos. Researcher-trained algorithm can guess bank passwords

Digital hijacking payments have already exceeded $5 billion in 10 years The criminal is called Hao Kuo Chi and lives in California. According to the indictment, he has conspired with others to access more than 20 iCloud accounts from users located in the US since at least September

The US Department of Justice claims that after hacking into the accounts, Chi was specifically looking for photos and videos of nude young women, popularly known as nudes. The files, after being stolen, were exchanged with other individuals, who often leaked the content to the public.

Chi is accused of committing the crimes of conspiracy and digital fraud, which can sentence him up to 10 years in prison. Seeking to lessen his sentence, the accused has agreed to testify against others involved in the scheme, which could shorten his sentence.

How the invasion took place

The accused , using the pseudonym “icloudripper4you” (“euroubooicloudparavc”, in free translation) on the internet, was able to hack into iCloud accounts through social engineering and phishing, where he posed as a member of the Apple support team and convinced people victims to share their login credentials.

The file also indicates that, in some cases, others involved in the crime gave Chi the victims’ credentials. In addition to selling the stolen photos and videos, the defendant also kept the files in 1TB cloud storage as his personal collection, which was estimated to consist of hundreds of thousands of items.

For online service account protection, it is recommended that users are always connected where they are sharing their credentials, and not click on suspicious links. Finally, in case of suspicion, it is important to contact the official communication channels of the companies responsible for the digital platforms, to check the veracity of messages and phone calls.

And, specifically in the case of iCloud, Apple recommends reading the support page for its services and devices, which can be accessed here.

Source: Techradar