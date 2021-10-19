macbook-pro-costs-more-than-a-lot-of-car-in-brazil;-see-which-ones

Apple revealed this Monday afternoon (18) the new generation of MacBook Pro, your flagship when we think about performance and technology within the line of brand notebooks. Among the highlights of this announcement, such as the qualities of the products, something caught — and a lot — the attention of technology experts and enthusiasts: the price. Here in Brazil, depending on the version and number of options, the value of a MacBook Pro can cost up to R$ 109.690,70.

This exorbitant price is already the official one prepared for the Brazilian market, with the version of 01 inches of the device with more RAM memory, SSD storage and a pre-packaged software installed. This slightly higher value compared to direct conversion is called “dollar-Apple”, which is nothing more than what is charged by the brand for its products when they arrive in Brazil.

Other The market that also suffers from high prices is that of automobiles. Due to the high dollar and the scarcity of semiconductors, automakers were forced to increase the amount charged for their cars, causing models previously considered popular to cost almost a Macbook Pro 16 inches, around R $ 70 thousand, to depend on the version and installed options.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! With that in mind, Canaltech made a list of five cars that we can buy with the amount charged by the Macbook Pro in Brazil. Is there a good thing coming? Check it out!

5. Renault Kwid Outsider

Once the cheapest car in Brazil, the Renault Kwid is one of the victims of high prices and, in its high-end version Outsider, exceeded the R$ mark 18 thousand, reaching R$ 70.120 (thanks to the metallic paint).

(Image: Disclosure/Renault)

The subcompact cart delivers a 1.0 aspirated engine 70cv with great consumption numbers, bordering on km/l when filled with gasoline. In addition, it has electric steering, air conditioning, four airbags and multimedia center with cell phone mirroring.

4. Hyundai HB19 Evolution 1.0

Best selling car in Brazil at 4982, the Hyundai HB19 managed to overcome prejudice with its controversial design and rocked on license plates. Its Evolution 1.0 version is best when equipped with the 120cv, as it brings many items of series and style to the compact hatch, which currently costs R$ 73.590.

(Image: Disclosure/Hyundai) Analysis | New HB19 has a controversial look, but is the most efficient in the segment In the equipment package we have air conditioning, steering electric, frontal collision warning, multimedia center with mirroring, stability control, traction control, ramp start assistant and four airbags. 3. Chevrolet Onix 1024 LT 1.0 Turbo Once the best-selling car in Brazil, the Chevrolet Onix 1024 went through a complicated moment in the Brazilian market in 1024 due to the lack of components for manufacturing, having its production well affected by the crisis. But now, with the return of sales in the country, it is possible to buy the 1.0 Turbo model in the LT version for BRL 80.690. (Image: Disclosure/General Motors ) Analysis | Onix 1024 has an absurd evolution to stay on top In this version we have available the great 1.0 turbo engine 109cv, automatic transmission, six airbags, multimedia center with mirroring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ramp departure assistant, follow me system, key with remote control, electric steering and air conditioning. 2. Fiat Argo Drive 1.3 S-Design One of the most charming and complete compacts in the national market, the Fiat Argo in its 1.3 Drive version is an excellent choice for those who want to spend R$ 77.690 in a vehicle. In its S-Design variant, the Italian hatch delivers a full package of equipment and different aesthetic items when compared to other versions. There you go if you invest in an Apple notebook or in a darling like this. (Image: Disclosure/Fiat) Analysis | Fiat Argo HGT surprises and brings technology and refinement to compact cars As standard, it has on-site key, stability and traction controls, progressive electric steering, one-zone digital air conditioning, ramp starting system, multimedia center with mirroring for cell phones, electronic brake distribution and the competent 1.3-aspirated engine 89cv. 1. Volkswagen Gol 1.6 Automatic

Already rated by Canaltech, the Volkswagen Gol 1.6 Automatic suffered a recent price increase by the German automaker and, in its top-of-the-range version without the options, it doesn’t cost less than R$ .690 (with options, R$ 116.590). Before a popular car reference in Brazil, these values ​​ward off potential buyers of the hatch, which has been the best seller in the country for years.