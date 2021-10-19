CT News on Podcast – Google Launches Pixel 6 with New Internal Chip and More!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Google announces Pixel 6 line with Tensor chip and big focus on AI

Android is finally released ; see all the news

Instagram will allow you to publish photos from your PC

Realme GT Master Edition arrives in Brazil as the first flagship of the brand in the country

Apple Watch Series 7 starts to be sold in Brazil for up to R$ ,2 thousand

