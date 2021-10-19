CT News on Podcast – Google Launches Pixel 6 with New Internal Chip and More!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
1
ct-news-on-podcast-–-google-launches-pixel-6-with-new-internal-chip-and-more!
  • Home
  • Podcasts
  • Playlists
  • Canaltech Podcast

Duration: 08: 19 | 19 October 20

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Google announces Pixel 6 line with Tensor chip and big focus on AI

Android is finally released ; see all the news

  • Instagram will allow you to publish photos from your PC
  • Realme GT Master Edition arrives in Brazil as the first flagship of the brand in the country
  • Apple Watch Series 7 starts to be sold in Brazil for up to R$ ,2 thousand

    • On today’s CT News: Pixel 6 announcement, Realme launching new device in Brazil, Instagram publishing via PC and much more.

    Contact us by:

    Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https://canalte.ch/c/p5oez

    Apply for the Mauá entrance exam at: https://maua.br/vestibular

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. The program featured reports by Igor Almenara, Renan da Silva Dores, Douglas Ciriaco and Bruno Bertonzin. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

    20

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of What is iMessage and 8 tips for you to try

    What is iMessage and 8 tips for you to try

    October 14, 2021
    Photo of Insomnia: what is it, what are the risks and how to treat

    Insomnia: what is it, what are the risks and how to treat

    September 22, 2021
    Photo of How to share photos without Internet on Android and iOS

    How to share photos without Internet on Android and iOS

    September 16, 2021
    Photo of Apple Pay failure with Visa cards allows payments without owner authorization

    Apple Pay failure with Visa cards allows payments without owner authorization

    September 30, 2021
    Check Also
    Close
    WhatsApp
    Back to top button