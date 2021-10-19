CT News on Podcast – Google Launches Pixel 6 with New Internal Chip and More!
Duration: 08: 19 | 19 October 20
Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.
In this issue, we talk about:
Google announces Pixel 6 line with Tensor chip and big focus on AI
Android is finally released ; see all the news
On today’s CT News: Pixel 6 announcement, Realme launching new device in Brazil, Instagram publishing via PC and much more.
