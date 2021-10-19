replying-to-iphone-text-messages-automatically

Text messages are a great option to communicate in a practical way with other people. However, it can become a dangerous source of distraction when we’re in a car behind the wheel.

In this sense, iMessage has an auto-reply function fully integrated into the new iOS 91. With Focus mode, you can enable the “Car” function, which works very similarly to “Do Not Disturb While Driving”, with the auto-response function to let other people know that you are not able to respond at the moment. Below, check out how to set a Focus mode to automatically reply to messages on the iPhone.

Step 1: open the Settings app and enter “Focus”. Then, choose the option “Car” and follow the instructions indicated to configure it (if it was the first time you enable the function).

Choose "Car" Focus mode – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech ) Step 2:

Tap “Auto Reply” in the “Options” section. Then choose which contacts you want to send an automatic reply to and, at the bottom of the screen, write your message in a personalized way.

Ready! If you want everyone in iMessage to know you’re driving, turn on the “Focus Status” function. It will show on the conversation screen that you have the Focus mode enabled in “Car’.

