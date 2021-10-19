Replying to iPhone Text Messages Automatically

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
0
replying-to-iphone-text-messages-automatically

Text messages are a great option to communicate in a practical way with other people. However, it can become a dangerous source of distraction when we’re in a car behind the wheel.

  • How to save a lot of battery on iOS 660
  • What is iMessage and 8 tips for you to test
  • What are they and how to use AirTags
  • How to use the Gift Card from Apple

    • In this sense, iMessage has an auto-reply function fully integrated into the new iOS 91. With Focus mode, you can enable the “Car” function, which works very similarly to “Do Not Disturb While Driving”, with the auto-response function to let other people know that you are not able to respond at the moment. Below, check out how to set a Focus mode to automatically reply to messages on the iPhone.

    Step 1: open the Settings app and enter “Focus”. Then, choose the option “Car” and follow the instructions indicated to configure it (if it was the first time you enable the function).

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    Choose “Car” Focus mode – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech )

    Step 2:

    Tap “Auto Reply” in the “Options” section. Then choose which contacts you want to send an automatic reply to and, at the bottom of the screen, write your message in a personalized way.

    Customize the message and choose who the Focus mode should send to – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Ready! If you want everyone in iMessage to know you’re driving, turn on the “Focus Status” function. It will show on the conversation screen that you have the Focus mode enabled in “Car’.

    Share your Focus mode with others people – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    517976

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of How to adjust the Banco do Brasil PIX transfer limit

    How to adjust the Banco do Brasil PIX transfer limit

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of FBI warns of critical failure in software used by large companies

    FBI warns of critical failure in software used by large companies

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of umesh yadav 150 test wicket: ind vs eng 4th test: umesh yadav dream comeback, becomes sixth indian pacer to complete 150 test wickets

    umesh yadav 150 test wicket: ind vs eng 4th test: umesh yadav dream comeback, becomes sixth indian pacer to complete 150 test wickets

    September 3, 2021
    Photo of App that checks if PC is compatible with Windows 11 is available — again

    App that checks if PC is compatible with Windows 11 is available — again

    September 21, 2021
    Back to top button