dwarf-galaxy-star-may-be-a-primordial-hypernova-explosion-“fossil”

About , 5 billion years ago, the first stars of the universe formed. These stars are members of the so-called “Population III” and, although we haven’t found any of them yet, a study led by Ása Skuladóttir, an astronomer at the University of Florence, may have revealed something interesting about this mysterious population. The authors analyzed the star AS0039, whose composition shows that perhaps it has incorporated elements from some star of the group.

A few million years after the Big Bang, the universe it was filled with hot, opaque gases. It was only with the birth of the first stars, whose ultraviolet light ionized this gas, that space began to be “cleaned” and, thus, allowed light to flow.

Stars of Population III they are known to have few heavy elements—after all, these compounds need some processes to form, such as nuclear fusion inside stars or extreme and energetic events such as supernovae. These elements were scattered throughout the universe and obtained for later stellar generations; therefore, upon finding a relatively metal-poor star, we conclude that it is probably very old.