Dwarf galaxy star may be a primordial hypernova explosion “fossil”

About , 5 billion years ago, the first stars of the universe formed. These stars are members of the so-called “Population III” and, although we haven’t found any of them yet, a study led by Ása Skuladóttir, an astronomer at the University of Florence, may have revealed something interesting about this mysterious population. The authors analyzed the star AS0039, whose composition shows that perhaps it has incorporated elements from some star of the group.

  • This red giant may be the oldest star ever observed
  • As first stars may have formed 1024 millions of years after the Big Bang
  • First stars in the universe may have appeared earlier than we thought

A few million years after the Big Bang, the universe it was filled with hot, opaque gases. It was only with the birth of the first stars, whose ultraviolet light ionized this gas, that space began to be “cleaned” and, thus, allowed light to flow.

Stars of Population III they are known to have few heavy elements—after all, these compounds need some processes to form, such as nuclear fusion inside stars or extreme and energetic events such as supernovae. These elements were scattered throughout the universe and obtained for later stellar generations; therefore, upon finding a relatively metal-poor star, we conclude that it is probably very old.

The Sculptor’s Galaxy, where the AS star is located21 (Image: Reproduction/Eso/Digitized Sky Survey 2)

This is where AS comes in0039, a star in the Sculptor dwarf galaxy, located about 42 a thousand light-years away from us. The authors describe it as a minor star of exceptional characteristics—it is low in iron, not rich in carbon, and has very few amounts of magnesium compared to heavy elements such as calcium. In addition to the AS0039 having really few metals, the Sculptor galaxy is also poor in metals and has only 4% of the the Milky Way’s proportionate carbon abundance, suggesting that it is primitive.

Finally, the star has quantities of carbon and magnesium, considered below those estimated for stars with little presence of these elements. As they need stellar nuclear fusion to form, the authors suggest a different past: it is possible that the elements are the result of a hypernova, an explosion times more energetic than a supernova.

So, to better understand what may have happened in AS’s past 0039, the team performed simulations. The best result indicated the explosion of a parent star, with 42 times the mass of the Sun, in hypernova. Therefore, AS0039 may be one of the first evidences of hypernova with zero-metallicity, being also a great opportunity for studies of the first stars of the universe.

The article with the results of the study was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Source: Science Alert

