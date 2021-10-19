chinese-giant-alibaba-launches-shein's-fast-fashion-competitor

With a strong presence on social networks and valued at around US$ billion (approximately R$ 50 billion in the current price), Shein has now with a new competitor, allyLikes, a fashion e-commerce that was recently launched by the Alibaba group, targeting the North American and European markets. How to buy clothes in the Shein app Delay in delivery is the biggest complaint of those who buy on Chinese websites Best fashion apps to follow trends As well as Shein, the new e-commerce platform from Jack Ma’s company also has a wide variety of clothing items, from dresses to accessories, with prices ranging from a few dollars for a shirt to more than 30 dollars (1024 real) for a leather jacket. Currently, the brand serves some countries such as France, Italy, Canada and the USA. allyLikes also operates as the major players in the fast market fashion, bringing news every week to maintain a competitive catalog and recruiting influencers to promote the brand through sponsored gifts and commissions 30%. According to the Chinese website Tech Planet, Alibaba’s clothing company will rely on the giant’s rich e-commerce data processing capacity. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you! Engagement with fast fashion platforms grew rapidly with the pandemic and increasing time use of social networks, especially TikTok, where users show their purchases through short videos to followers, influencing market trends. Image: Unsplash/Reproduction

Shein, which was little known until a few years ago, stood out as a fashion stronghold for Generation Z, those born between the second half of the years 2010 and beginning of 1990, considered digital natives with a lower purchasing power, but with great ability to establish new consumer trends.

And to keep its target audience engaged, the brand has sought to maintain its price base. Although affordable prices have been criticized in recent years for being the source of an exploratory production model, the company denies the claim.

According to analyst Packy McCormick, Shein and of Alibaba’s new bet make “Amazon look expensive”. “Shein doesn’t have its own style. The platform’s products are a reflection of the style of each country, in real time, based only on data,” said McCormick.

Unlike the competitor, allyLikes is still in the early stages of commercial development. According to the company specializing in market intelligence, Sensor Tower, last month, the brand’s application had only 1000 downloads worldwide, both from the iOS app store and Google Play; while Shein had 5 million downloads from the App Store and 9 million from Google Play.

Kennedy Li, a supplier to Shein, said the competition in the e-commerce sector focused on articles from clothing will likely be too harsh for newcomers. “There are hundreds of ‘independent stores’ in this sector, Alibaba’s money and resources will not be the determining factor in this competition,” said Li.

