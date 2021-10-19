oxytocin-does-not-benefit-children-with-autism,-study-reveals

Oxytocin is a hormone that acts primarily as a neuromodulator in the brain, and children with autism have shown abnormalities in plasma levels of oxytocin. Studies have even shown that the hormone helps patients to maintain a more adequate and affective social behavior, which suggests a therapeutic potential in an essential dimension of autism. However, an analysis published last Thursday () in the New England Journal of Medicine proposes that this hormone does not benefits autistic children.

Autistic Pride Day | 5 things about autism that nobody told you

How technology is helping people with autism in Brazil

Scientists create app that can diagnose children with autism

According to the researchers, there was a lot of hope that the hormone in question was effective. “All of us on the study team were extremely disappointed, but oxytocin doesn’t seem to change the social function of people with autism,” say those responsible for the study.

Oxytocin, also called oxytocin , is known as the “love hormone.” It is the chemical that helps form bonds and friendships, playing an important role in promoting social interaction, communication and cooperation. , are typically marked by the opposite: an impaired capacity for social interaction. Some studies have suggested that oxytocin could improve the social and cognitive function of some children with autism.