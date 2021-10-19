Oxytocin does not benefit children with autism, study reveals
Oxytocin is a hormone that acts primarily as a neuromodulator in the brain, and children with autism have shown abnormalities in plasma levels of oxytocin. Studies have even shown that the hormone helps patients to maintain a more adequate and affective social behavior, which suggests a therapeutic potential in an essential dimension of autism. However, an analysis published last Thursday () in the New England Journal of Medicine proposes that this hormone does not benefits autistic children.
According to the researchers, there was a lot of hope that the hormone in question was effective. “All of us on the study team were extremely disappointed, but oxytocin doesn’t seem to change the social function of people with autism,” say those responsible for the study.
Oxytocin, also called oxytocin , is known as the “love hormone.” It is the chemical that helps form bonds and friendships, playing an important role in promoting social interaction, communication and cooperation. , are typically marked by the opposite: an impaired capacity for social interaction. Some studies have suggested that oxytocin could improve the social and cognitive function of some children with autism.
This recent analysis followed 1024 children aged 3 to 14 years old. During 17 weeks, test group participants received a daily dose of oxytocin via a nasal spray, while the control group received a placebo spray. The children’s social skills were assessed by researchers and parents.
The authors of the article found that treatment with oxytocin showed no benefit. Children in the test group showed a slight improvement in social interaction compared to the control group, but for such a small amount it was statistically insignificant. Other results, good and bad, were basically the same in both groups. The conclusion researchers draw is that a treatment should only be indicated if there is strong evidence of safety and efficacy. The full study can be found here.
Source: IFL Science, Autism Brazil
