the-flash-│-release-date,-trailers,-what-to-expect-and-more

We just know what happened along the way. of all these years. The idea of ​​this extended universe did not work out as well as expected at that time and practically all the projects ended up not coming out of the paper. Still, the Flash played by Ezra Miller resisted all these twists and now races to finally debut in theaters in 2021. Hero will set up a makeshift Justice League (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

Not as fast as we expected, but a real milestone in the face of so many production problems. And, even more impressive, the film survived all of this and still remains as promising as The Flash seems to be.

Although the news about the film is still few, everything that was said about it sounds incredible. After all, Warner seems to be willing to expand on a concept that was played out in Batman vs. Superman and put the hero to travel the DC multiverse and interact not only with alternate versions of characters we know, but also revisit old movie heroes.

The similarity with what Spider-Man: No Return Home is not a coincidence, as the two studios fight to see who will use this theme best. And The Flash has the advantage that the concept is something that has appeared several times in the hero’s comics, which makes its adaptation to the big screen more natural. But what can we expect from this race across timelines and alternate realities? Will the wait of more than seven years be worth it?

The Flash: Cast

With the exception of the main core, almost nothing has been said about the cast of The Flash. Obviously, Ezra Miller returns as Barry Allen to assume the Scarlet Sprinter mantle, but with a curious addition. As the teaser shown during DC Fandome’s 2021 presented, the actor will bring to life two versions of the character, showing that DC is really taking the idea of ​​the multiverse and playing with alternate realities seriously.

Despite being the same Justice League Flash, the character’s approach is expected to be quite different (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.) By the way, having two Ezra Millers on stage is a huge achievement for a movie that had almost none. As said, the film had a very troubled production, with the actor threatening to leave the film after a disagreement with the screenwriters. According to rumors at the time, the studio wanted a lighter, comedic-oriented story — hitchhiking in the style of the character featured in Justice League — but the protagonist wanted something a little more serious. So much so that he himself sat down with comic artist Grant Morrison to write his own screenplay, which, according to the author, was not accepted by Warner. Anyway, it seems that the fights have become a thing of the past and everything seems to have settled down after Andy Muschietti took over. He was responsible, for example, for setting the tone for this new plot and for creating continuity between The Flash and the rest of DC’s Extended Cinematographic Universe (DCEU, for its acronym in English), connecting the new feature with League of Justice. So much so that Ben Affleck will return as Batman, as the various stuntmen seen during filming well reveal. The Flash │ Ben Affleck celebrates return to the role of Batman after the Justice League

It’s still not clear what the actor’s role in the story will be, but what’s been established so far is that the hero is sort of a mentor to Allen, so it makes sense for him to show up even at the beginning of the movie to help the Flash to understand his powers and how to use them for good. Michael Keaton’s classic Batman is coming back (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.) Except that Affleck doesn’t will be the only Batman in the film. As the idea of ​​the movie is to play with alternative realities, one of these worlds of the multiverse will be the movie Batman, by 2014, with actor Michael Keaton returning to the role after more than 30 years old. He even appeared quickly in the teaser, although without showing his face. As in the case of Affleck, it was not said what his role in the story will be, but everything indicates that he will reinforce this idea that the Dark Knight is the Flash’s mentor, regardless of the reality in question. For those who watched the cartoon Batman of the Future, the dynamics should be basically the same: Bruce Wayne, older, passing on his knowledge and experience of decades of fighting crime to a promising young man . Images leaked on Reddit already pointed to the presence of Supergirl (Image: Reproduction/Reddit) Another alternative version that will be presented in The Flash is the Supergirl of Sasha Calle. In her case, we really don’t know anything at all. There is no information from which corner of the multiverse she comes from and whether she is a variant of Kara Zor-El (the Supergirl that everyone knows) or a female version of Karl-El, the main Superman. The Flash: Trailer How The Flash arrives in theaters only in 2022, Warner still doesn’t have a full trailer with great story details, great action scenes and everything you’d expect from promotional material like this. At most, we had a teaser released during the last DC Fandome that gives some hints of the path that the plot should follow and the surprises that will still be shown in the multiverse. It was in this teaser that we found out that the movie will have two Barry Allens, one of which must wear a costume Batman makeshift in Scarlet Sprinter colors. This leads to believe that the DCEU Flash must stop in this reality of Batman 2014 and, for some reason, you’ll need to find your counterpart from there and form a new team. So much so that the teaser ends with them and Supergirl inviting Bruce Wayne from Michael Keaton to the team. The video still gives a great highlight to the construction of the new Flash uniform , which will be a little more similar to the comic book version than the version presented in Liga da Justiça. There’s a whole scene building with him adding new colors and inserting the iconic lightning symbol and some lines that didn’t exist on the costume. The teaser also gives a little hint about the plot. , with someone questioning the hero why he wants to be on a timeline when he can be on either. At the same time, we see scenes of the character visiting his mother, which must be the great trigger for the mess in the multiverse, similar to what happens in the saga Flashpoint in the comics. The Flash: What to Expect As said, the comic book saga will be the great inspiration for The Flash . In the story, the hero also uses his super speed to go back in time and thus find his mother dead when he was still a child. But we know very well that the butterfly effect is unforgiving and this interference in the past has enormous consequences in the future. So in the comics, it changes the entire DC universe in pretty radical ways, with even Bruce Wayne being killed as a kid in Gotham, which motivated his father, Thomas, to become Batman and his mother to become the Joker.



In movies, things should be a little less chaotic. It is already clear that Barry Allen will go back in equal time in the comics and this will result in changes in reality. We don’t know how DC is going to handle this, whether as if the timeline has been altered — sort of like Back to the Future — or if it’s actually going to work with the idea of ​​a multiverse and make it clear that Flash’s actions caused these worlds to collide with each other.

O The fact of having two Flash should indicate that we will have a great journey of maturation of the hero (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.) The fact is that we must see the hero facing a reality quite different from the one he left behind. That’s where he must meet Supergirl and discover that she is the Earth Kryptonian in place of Henry Cavill’s Superman. And it will be at this moment that he will also meet his other counterpart. It is still not clear the context of all this and why they will work as a team. There is no information about who will be the villain of the film and, as far as everything indicates, is that the great journey should really revolve around the main Flash trying to correct the timeline and clean up the mess he made. It must be from this that he will form this improvised Justice League and go after Batman, his reference to hero and mentor, to try to find an answer. This leaves room for two possibilities. The first is that we should have a Batman older and much more bitter than the one we saw with Ben Affleck, which can generate a very interesting dynamic in the contrast between this grumpy style and Barry Allen’s rather goofy way. Also, it’s quite possible that the Flash version of this Earth isn’t a hero, but someone who tries to hide his powers. As the teaser suggests, he doesn’t have a hero costume, but wears an adapted version of the Batman costume. This suggests that it will be this mission that will make him a hero and this can be something very interesting, as we should see the main Barry Allen himself serving as a mentor. 518622 The focus of the story should be on Barry Allen understanding his role as a hero in a world with superpowerful gods (Image : Reproduction/Warner Bros)

So, at the same By the time this new Flash is understanding what it means to be a hero with himself, the main version of DCEU also comes to better understand his role in all of this and become someone more confident and self-assured, no longer being the teenager strange that has been shown so far. It would be a very curious arc of evolution to be seen.

But of course there are still many gaps to be filled. We don’t know anything about the villain and we don’t even know if there will be any kind of threat. Even because it is quite possible that the mis It’s not even finding a way to fix things, which would dispense with an enemy — which would be very nice, as it would bring something different to the superhero genre.

Image released by the director would be a reference to Watchmen or a spoiler of what will happen with Batman ? (Image: Reproduction/Andy Muschietti)

However, if the idea is to keep The Flash within the standard structure of the genre, we may be surprised with some other version of the hero himself. One possibility for this is the Black Flash, a kind of Death spirit created to catch DC’s sprinters. In the comics, he is depicted as a skeletal Flash that feeds on the Negative Acceleration Force to seek out its prey. Thus, we would have this entity looking for Barry Allen, since his existence in that world is an anomaly.

Another possibility would be to exploit this Negative Acceleration Force to present a villain, who could be including another version of Allen himself. So, instead of having Flash’s self-discovery journey helping another version of itself, we’ll see this new hero variant being corrupted and wanting to take the place of the original.

The Flash: Release Date

As The Flash was a film that went through many setbacks in production, it has had several release dates. As said, the original idea was that the film would hit theaters in 2014 and we are getting in 2021 still waiting for it.

However, Warner now guarantees that The Flash will be released on November 4, 433152. This means that Scarlet Sprinter is still a year away from running once more on screen, but for those who’ve waited nearly a decade for that, the delay doesn’t seem like that much.