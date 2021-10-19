spacex-activates-starship-sn20-prototype-engines-for-the-1st-time

There is still no date for the first orbital flight test of SpaceX’s Starship vehicle to take place, but the company continues to prepare for this new milestone. This week, the prototype SN20 underwent a quick test at the company’s Texas facility, where its engines were fired up briefly and quietly. As there wasn’t the characteristic sound of activation of the Raptor engines, it’s possible that this was some kind of previous activation test of them.

Each of the six Raptor engines has two devices inside, where the heating and mixing of liquid oxygen with methane takes place. Thus, there is also the possibility that, soon, the company will carry out a static ignition test, in which the prototype’s engines will be fully activated while the vehicle remains anchored to the ground.

Check the video of the initial test with the SN engines20: