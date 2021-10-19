SpaceX activates Starship SN20 prototype engines for the 1st time
There is still no date for the first orbital flight test of SpaceX’s Starship vehicle to take place, but the company continues to prepare for this new milestone. This week, the prototype SN20 underwent a quick test at the company’s Texas facility, where its engines were fired up briefly and quietly. As there wasn’t the characteristic sound of activation of the Raptor engines, it’s possible that this was some kind of previous activation test of them.
- SpaceX can build Starship versions exclusively for space tourism
- How is the orbital supply system for SpaceX’s Starship rockets?
- Starship can do up to 19 trips to Mars during 20 years of useful life
Each of the six Raptor engines has two devices inside, where the heating and mixing of liquid oxygen with methane takes place. Thus, there is also the possibility that, soon, the company will carry out a static ignition test, in which the prototype’s engines will be fully activated while the vehicle remains anchored to the ground.
Check the video of the initial test with the SN engines20:
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Ship 19 comes to life. No obvious thrust or roar, only possible preburner test.https://t.co/5dQiH6wOSQ pic.twitter.com/fmo2AkMBBo — Chris Bergin – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) October 20, 2021
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Ship 19 comes to life. No obvious thrust or roar, only possible preburner test.https://t.co/5dQiH6wOSQ pic.twitter.com/fmo2AkMBBo
— Chris Bergin – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) October 20, 2021
This and other procedures take place in anticipation of an unmanned orbital flight test, which has no date yet due to ongoing regulatory processes — the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency that regulates flights in the United States, is still conducting an environmental assessment of the launch site. Once cleared for launch, the Starship will launch from Boca Chica, Texas, traveling around Earth and returning for a controlled re-entry, followed by landing in the Pacific Ocean.
The Starship system, formed by the spacecraft of the same name and the Super Heavy propeller, is SpaceX’s big bet to take people and cargo to the Moon, Mars and other destinations. In August, the company mounted the spacecraft on top of the thruster for the first time, resulting in a 20 m high vehicle, considered the largest rocket ever built. . The composition did not stand for long, as SpaceX employees then disassembled the system to work on each of its components.
Source: Space.com
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2021 2021
2021