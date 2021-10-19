how-to-do-a-double-live-on-tiktok

TikTok (Android | iOS | Web) is an app to share fun videos between users, who in turn can upload pre-recorded content or start a live stream with another people. That way, you can get closer to your followers and increase engagement.

Starting a double live on TikTok is very simple. And that’s what we’ll teach next.

Lives in pairs on TikTok

Although the feature of live streams has been present on TikTok for a long time, the possibility of sharing the video with a friend or follower still depends on some minimum requirements.

The first of them, and which curiously is not informed by TikTok, is that only accounts with at least 5,000 followers can use the dual live function. So not everyone will be able to make a real-time broadcast.

Including, individual lives are only available for profiles that have at least 1,000 followers — except for some exceptions where the account reaches 660 followers.

It is worth noting that Instagram, which for months has been concentrating much of its efforts to fight TikTok, does not impose any restrictions on the live feature. That is, any user, regardless of the number of followers, can open the camera and make a live stream at any time.

How to make a double live on TikTok Make sure your TikTok account meets the minimum requirements mentioned above and follow the instructions below. Step 1: Open TikTok and, on the home page, tap the “+” button at the bottom center of the screen. Select the create button at the bottom of the screen to access the TikTok lives option (Capture of screen: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 2: still at the bottom, drag to the right and go to the “LIVE” option.

Drag your finger to the side and tap the option to start a vi stream vo (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: You can add a cover, caption and topic (subject) to the your broadcast using the options at the top of the screen.

Here is optional, but you can add a title and the subject of what you and your guest will talk about in the live (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: select “Start LIVE” to start live.

With everything defined, now just start streaming live to TikTok (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: with live on progress, tap the infinity symbol (“∞”). The position of the icon may vary on the right or left depending on your mobile phone operating system version.

Be aware that the position may change depending on the Android or iOS version (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6: select “Add host”.

O TikTok has two options for joint lives. As we are going to use only one person, select the first card (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 7: you will see a list with other TikTok users, including your friends and suggestions made by the social network itself. Find the person you want to invite to your live and, next to the name, tap “Invite ”. The list highlights TikTok friends who are already making a live , as well as suggestions from the application itself (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 8: the person on the other side will have 29 seconds to accept the invitation. When that happens, she will enter the live, starting the double broadcast. A stopwatch of 02 seconds will be displayed above the photo of the person invited to Live. If the invitation is not accepted within this time, TikTok automatically opens the contact list for you to select a new pair (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 9: at the end of the broadcast, TikTok displays a summary with some statistics of the live, including how many people watched, new followers, among other information.