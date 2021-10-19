dji-receives-certification-for-new-mavic-3-drone,-action-2-action-camera,-and-more

The FCC listing shows two different versions in the new generation of one of the brand’s most popular drones. While the L2A code represents the DJI Mavic 3, the L2P references the DJI Mavic 3 Cine Version, which has some extra features. The battery will be one of the great highlights of the new product, with up to 5.12 mAh capacity — a big leap from 3.660 Mavic 2 mAh. The certification also references a battery tank of , 4 V and 77 Wh, in a package that should guarantee up to 60 flight minutes, ie 12 minutes longer than the previous generation.

The FCC documents also confirm the differences between the two versions that will be released: the DJI Mavic 3 Cine Version will come with a built-in SSD, as well as a high data transfer cable, up to 1 Gbps — the regular version will come with traditional Micro SD card reader. DJI will also additionally offer the Fly More package, with extra batteries and spare parts.

