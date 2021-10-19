DJI Receives Certification for New Mavic 3 Drone, Action 2 Action Camera, and More

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
7
dji-receives-certification-for-new-mavic-3-drone,-action-2-action-camera,-and-more

DJI, a Chinese brand of drones and other electronic devices, had three more products certified by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission in Free Translation), a regulatory body in the United States. This indicates the imminent release of the Mavic 3 drone, Action 2 action camera and RC Pro remote control. The products have already had previous information revealed, and the new certifications confirm battery data and other construction details. )

  • DJI marks series of events and may reveal new Osmo Pro, Action 2 and Mavic 3
  • DJI can launch drone with telephoto lens, built-in SSD and 5.2K recording
  • DJI Action 2 leaks with modular square design to compete with GoPro Hero
DJI Mavic 3
Battery of the new DVI drone will have 5. mAh (Image: DroneDJ.com)

The FCC listing shows two different versions in the new generation of one of the brand’s most popular drones. While the L2A code represents the DJI Mavic 3, the L2P references the DJI Mavic 3 Cine Version, which has some extra features. The battery will be one of the great highlights of the new product, with up to 5.12 mAh capacity — a big leap from 3.660 Mavic 2 mAh. The certification also references a battery tank of , 4 V and 77 Wh, in a package that should guarantee up to 60 flight minutes, ie 12 minutes longer than the previous generation.

The FCC documents also confirm the differences between the two versions that will be released: the DJI Mavic 3 Cine Version will come with a built-in SSD, as well as a high data transfer cable, up to 1 Gbps — the regular version will come with traditional Micro SD card reader. DJI will also additionally offer the Fly More package, with extra batteries and spare parts.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

New drone must have two cameras and capacity for up to 60 flight minutes (Image: Jasper Ellens)

Other previously rumored specs regarding the new drones include main camera in partnership with Hasselblad, with 12 MP, 4/3 CMOS sensor, aperture between f/2.8 and f/11, field of view of 65º and focal length of 46 mm. A secondary camera should act as a telephoto, with 12 MP, 1/2 CMMOS sensor, f/4.4 aperture, up to 7x optical zoom and up to hybrid 20x.

DJI Action 2

DJI drum info (Image: DroneDj.com)

DJI’s new action camera will arrive to continue competition from GoPro, promising more features and high Image quality. In addition, it must have a modular design for connecting battery or screen combos, as well as support for a wireless remote that will have a battery of 60 mAh.

The camera should come with a 1/1.7 inch CMOS sensor and f/2.8 aperture, with viewing angle up to 88º. It will support 4K video recording 88 fps with aspect ratio 11:9, or 4K 60 fps in 4:3 aspect . For photos, DJI Action 2 will be able to capture images in up to 12 MP (4. x 3. pixels).

RC Pro

Remote control will have a battery of 5. mAh (Image: DroneDj.com)

The new remote control should work with the two models of drones that will be released by DJI, or any other device that supports OcuSync 3.0, the proprietary real-time video streaming system. With it, the experience should be optimized in outdoor environments, where communication can take place at a distance of up to 12 kilometers, with support for viewing images generated by drones on an HD screen. The battery of the controller will have 5. mAh, and only the Cine version of the Mavic 3 will come with the accessory included in the box.

Prices and availability

Dates of upcoming events have already been confirmed by DJI (Image: Disclosure/DJI)

According to a teaser already published by DJI, the Mavic 3 line drones and the RC Pro controller will be available from November 5th, while the Action 2 camera will be officially launched on the day 27 of October. Official information on which markets should receive the new products has not yet been confirmed, but it is likely that they will appear first in Europe and the United States. Suggested prices for each device have also not been published.

Source: Gizmochina

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
7
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Radeon RX 6000 line gains 17 new IDs and should receive 6 nm versions

Radeon RX 6000 line gains 17 new IDs and should receive 6 nm versions

August 30, 2021
Photo of andre russell fastest fifty: watch video andre russell hits the fastest half-century in cpl history, in 14 balls, surpasses jp duminys 15 ball record

andre russell fastest fifty: watch video andre russell hits the fastest half-century in cpl history, in 14 balls, surpasses jp duminys 15 ball record

August 28, 2021
Photo of Microsoft's Cloud for Financial Services will be available in November

Microsoft's Cloud for Financial Services will be available in November

October 19, 2021
Photo of Emily in Paris | Netflix reveals season 2 date in new teaser

Emily in Paris | Netflix reveals season 2 date in new teaser

September 27, 2021
Back to top button