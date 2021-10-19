DJI Receives Certification for New Mavic 3 Drone, Action 2 Action Camera, and More
DJI, a Chinese brand of drones and other electronic devices, had three more products certified by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission in Free Translation), a regulatory body in the United States. This indicates the imminent release of the Mavic 3 drone, Action 2 action camera and RC Pro remote control. The products have already had previous information revealed, and the new certifications confirm battery data and other construction details. )
Remote control will have a battery of 5. mAh (Image: DroneDj.com)
The new remote control should work with the two models of drones that will be released by DJI, or any other device that supports OcuSync 3.0, the proprietary real-time video streaming system. With it, the experience should be optimized in outdoor environments, where communication can take place at a distance of up to 12 kilometers, with support for viewing images generated by drones on an HD screen. The battery of the controller will have 5. mAh, and only the Cine version of the Mavic 3 will come with the accessory included in the box.
