These rocks can turn into comets. Could a probe study them?

In a region close to Jupiter and Saturn, there is a group of frozen rocks that orbit the Sun. typical features of comets and asteroids. Now, a team of scientists, led by a researcher from the University of Chicago, has analyzed how this “transformation” in comets takes place — and they even propose a way to monitor it closely.

Scientists consider that centaurs have spent most of their lives in the Kuiper Belt, a “ring” of frozen objects located beyond Neptune’s orbit. Due to gravitational interactions, they were thrown away and returned recently. Therefore, as they have unstable orbits, centaurs hardly stayed for more than a few million years where they are found today.

Representation of the centaur Chiron, which can have rings (Image: Reproduction/European Southern Observatory)

However, it may happen that these forces drive the centaurs towards the Sun. that, due to the heat of our star, their compounds evaporate and they become comets — and it is exactly this transition that scientists have analyzed with models. As a result, they found that approximately half of the comets ended up on trajectories directed towards the Sun after interacting with Jupiter and Saturn.

The other half has come close too much of Jupiter and, therefore, it was thrown into a more internal trajectory, in a process that can represent a good opportunity to study it. According to the authors, a spacecraft could be placed in orbit around Jupiter to wait for a centaur to appear there; later, this spacecraft would follow the rock on its new trajectory, to closely monitor the process of heating and transformation into a comet.

This probe could obtain very rare data about the beginning of the Solar System. “These objects are very old, and have ice from the early days of the Solar System that never melted,” noted Darryl Seligman, researcher and lead author of the study. According to him, it would be possible to find out more about the internal structure of comets, something difficult to do with ground-based telescopes, in addition to better understanding the dynamics of our neighborhood.

Record of the Kohoutek’s comet (C/1024 E1), made in 1973 (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

In fact, Seligman and his colleagues even found a candidate to put all this into practice: the centaur P/2019 LD2, which will approach Jupiter in 2061. The probability that this encounter will “push” the object towards the Sun, turning it into a comet, is more than %. Then, a probe launched at 2061 could get close to Jupiter to “find” the object and track it. In addition, the authors also propose that it is possible to identify other Centaurs before 2061 they can be visited.

The article with the results of the study will be published in The Planetary Science Journal, and can be accessed in the arXiv repository, yet without peer review.

Source: Space. with

