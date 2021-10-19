These rocks can turn into comets. Could a probe study them?
In a region close to Jupiter and Saturn, there is a group of frozen rocks that orbit the Sun. typical features of comets and asteroids. Now, a team of scientists, led by a researcher from the University of Chicago, has analyzed how this “transformation” in comets takes place — and they even propose a way to monitor it closely.
Scientists consider that centaurs have spent most of their lives in the Kuiper Belt, a “ring” of frozen objects located beyond Neptune’s orbit. Due to gravitational interactions, they were thrown away and returned recently. Therefore, as they have unstable orbits, centaurs hardly stayed for more than a few million years where they are found today.
In fact, Seligman and his colleagues even found a candidate to put all this into practice: the centaur P/2019 LD2, which will approach Jupiter in 2061. The probability that this encounter will “push” the object towards the Sun, turning it into a comet, is more than %. Then, a probe launched at 2061 could get close to Jupiter to “find” the object and track it. In addition, the authors also propose that it is possible to identify other Centaurs before 2061 they can be visited.
The article with the results of the study will be published in The Planetary Science Journal, and can be accessed in the arXiv repository, yet without peer review.
Space.
