these-rocks-can-turn-into-comets.-could-a-probe-study-them?

Representation of the centaur Chiron, which can have rings (Image: Reproduction/European Southern Observatory)

However, it may happen that these forces drive the centaurs towards the Sun. that, due to the heat of our star, their compounds evaporate and they become comets — and it is exactly this transition that scientists have analyzed with models. As a result, they found that approximately half of the comets ended up on trajectories directed towards the Sun after interacting with Jupiter and Saturn.

The other half has come close too much of Jupiter and, therefore, it was thrown into a more internal trajectory, in a process that can represent a good opportunity to study it. According to the authors, a spacecraft could be placed in orbit around Jupiter to wait for a centaur to appear there; later, this spacecraft would follow the rock on its new trajectory, to closely monitor the process of heating and transformation into a comet.

This probe could obtain very rare data about the beginning of the Solar System. “These objects are very old, and have ice from the early days of the Solar System that never melted,” noted Darryl Seligman, researcher and lead author of the study. According to him, it would be possible to find out more about the internal structure of comets, something difficult to do with ground-based telescopes, in addition to better understanding the dynamics of our neighborhood.