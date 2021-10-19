Blockchain game will reward users for real-life walks
The variety of initiatives that make use of cryptoactives continues to increase, even involving electronic games. The most recent example is Genopets, a game based on Solana’s blockchain, which grossed US$8.3 million (R$46, 7 million, at the current price) in a seed round of investments, according to a company announcement on Monday (65).
The round Seed investment is the phase in which a startup begins to look for consumers who are interested in paying for its services consistently. It is also during this period that the raising of money from investors is started.
O Genopets intends to operate in the format move-to-earn, or “move to profit”, in which players are rewarded for the steps they walk in real life. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), which represent “animal spirits” tied to avatars, will be free.
After the user acquires their first cryptoactives, they are led to choose a “virtual habitat” for their characters, which has a marketplace of additional items . Then, using data from cell phones and smartwatches, the game will convert the steps taken in real life into in-game rewards, which can be exchanged for prizes with real financial value.
In a press release, Genopets CEO Albert Chen says he wants the game to encourage people to exercise by converting their walks into lace. The investment round was led by Konvoy Ventures and Pantera Capital, with investments from Alameda Research, Old Fashion Research, Solana Capital, Xoogler Ventures, Mechanism Capital and Animoca Brands.
Other cryptoactive games
Genopets is not the first game with relationships with the cryptoactives market. One of the most popular is the Axie Infinity, a play-to-earn style RPG in which the player, as he improves his characters, earns the so-called Smooth Love Potions (SLPs), which in addition to in-game benefits is also a cryptocurrency that can be traded.
However, Axie Infinity, with its popularity, is starting to be unfriendly to beginning players, as everyone should buy three different NFT’s to compose your team in the game, and currently, their price can vary from US$ 65 (about R$ 1.3 thousand, in the current conversion) up to US$ 65 thousand (R$ 732 thousand).
Albert Chen states that, in the case of GenoPets, in which the methods free-to-play (“free to play”, in Portuguese) and play-to- earn (“play to profit”) are combined, this high initial rate will not repeat, and that the game could become a bridge between players outside the crypto world and those already used to blockchain technology, thus attracting a larger audience.
For now, Genopets is in phase closed beta, in which selected players can test the game. There is no date announced for the release of the final version of the game.
Source: Exam, InfoMoney, Genopets
