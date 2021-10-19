blockchain-game-will-reward-users-for-real-life-walks

The round Seed investment is the phase in which a startup begins to look for consumers who are interested in paying for its services consistently. It is also during this period that the raising of money from investors is started.

O Genopets intends to operate in the format move-to-earn

After the user acquires their first cryptoactives, they are led to choose a “virtual habitat” for their characters, which has a marketplace of additional items . Then, using data from cell phones and smartwatches, the game will convert the steps taken in real life into in-game rewards, which can be exchanged for prizes with real financial value.

In a press release, Genopets CEO Albert Chen says he wants the game to encourage people to exercise by converting their walks into lace. The investment round was led by Konvoy Ventures and Pantera Capital, with investments from Alameda Research, Old Fashion Research, Solana Capital, Xoogler Ventures, Mechanism Capital and Animoca Brands.

