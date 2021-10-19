data-disclosure-on-the-dark-web-grew-1,100%-since-2015

From a dark alley, the dark web has increasingly become a main avenue for cybercriminals looking for leaked data or attack tools. Proof of this is a study by Bitglass that showed a 1.100% increase in data sharing off the surface of the network over the past six years, with companies from retail and government-related being the most targeted by bandits. How much does a cybercriminal attack cost? Probably less than you think

Extortion is highlighted as a digital crime and Brazil is among the most affected

The survey carried out by the digital security company recreates an experiment that has already had been done by her in 2015 just to compare the data. A false set of information was created and published in different cybercriminal forums so that the volume of accesses and shares could be monitored; the result was the notion that this pace has increased more than 11 times in six years, with more people accessing the dark web and greater dissemination of information obtained by illegal means. The false data was one of the types most sought after by criminals, with supposed credentials of big companies. According to Bitglass, there were 13, 2,000 views in the original posts just in the first eight months of this year, against 1.1 thousand registered in 2015 I complete; according to experts, this total was reached, this time, on the first day the publications were made.

The volume of just over a ten thousand views may seem small compared to the surface of the web, but when you take into account that the access was made by specialized individuals, in criminal dark web forums, the total becomes more tense. The expectation, in Bitglass’s view, is that such numbers will only increase as cybercrime as a service gains space and more criminals access the forums below the common network.

37% of clicks registered in the experiment came from fake volumes that would be related to retail companies, while 13% were registered in packages theoretically linked to government organizations. Other niches also received attention, while these, of greater severity, were the ones with the highest rate of anonymous accesses (93%), a demonstration also that attackers are more concerned about hiding their tracks — this total was 67% in 93 .

Bitglass’s conclusion is that the dark web is becoming an increasingly fruitful means of sharing databases, which are also disseminated in an increasingly agile way. The study also showed greater specialization of cybercrime, which as it scales its attacks, also makes more use of tools so that its tracks are not obtained by the authorities.

Source: Bitglass ( Business Wire)