23 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Friday (19)
The Play Store was once again a little more generous in app offers this Tuesday (11). In this article you can check out a list of temporarily free apps for Android, to start this October week very well.
The day’s findings add up 29 apps, games and icon packs options to download and discover without spending anything. After a very dry Friday, the collection of the day is a boost for those who love a bargain at the Google app store.
The list of apps is below. Remember that the entire selection is made up of temporary offers, so they can stop being valid at any time. If you press the “Install” button on the Play Store, the app is associated with your account permanently. In parentheses is the list price (without discount) of each app.
Apps
-
- PowerAudio Pro (BRL 19,79) – Music Player
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro (R$ 2,
) – Speedometer
- Exercises at home Gym Pro (No ad) (BRL 6,49) – Activity physical
Games
- Buff Knight Advanced: Idle RPG (R$ 3,89) – RPG
- Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker (R$ 2, ) – RPG
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium (BRL 1,23) – Action
- Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP: Offline Retro RPG (R$ 3,23) – RPG
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight (BRL 4,79) – Action
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter (BRL 0,
) – Action
- Creating a VIP party (Grow Heroes) (BRL 9,79) – Strategy
- Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG (R$ 19,89) – RPG
- Monster Assassin Pro: shooting game, archer (BRL 6,49) – Action
- Heroes Defender Premium – Epic Tower Defense (BRL 1,29) – Strategy
- DungeonCorp VIP. (An automatic collection game!) (R$ 4,
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro (R$ 2,
) – RPG
Icon Packs
