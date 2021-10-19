Free app lets you place the Windows 11 taskbar at the top of the screen

One of the coolest things about Windows was the possibility to adjust the taskbar to the user’s taste: on top, on the side, with a retractable mode or always visible. In the version of the system, however, this functionality has been removed and there is no way to choose the most appropriate location, since the bar is fixed at the bottom and center of the screen.

    • To work around the limitation, a developer created a free app called Taskbar to help position the bar at the top of the screen and even hide it automatically. Although it does not offer the versatility of freely positioning the bar, the program is an advance to offer a possibility of choice to those discontented with the limitation.

    Just mark the checkboxes with the desired options and click on the icon “Save” floppy disk for the transformation to be performed automatically (Image: Jetspiking/GitHub) In addition, the app also has new options for customizing taskbar settings, such as the possibility to choose the size and align the icons to the left, keep them centered or delete them, as well as remove the shortcuts of virtual keyboard or touch keyboard located near the clock.

    There are other programs developed to customize the appearance of Windows, but some are paid or have fewer features, which makes Taskbar a very consistent solution for most users.

    Source: Taskbar11

