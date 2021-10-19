free-app-lets-you-place-the-windows-11-taskbar-at-the-top-of-the-screen

One of the coolest things about Windows was the possibility to adjust the taskbar to the user’s taste: on top, on the side, with a retractable mode or always visible. In the version of the system, however, this functionality has been removed and there is no way to choose the most appropriate location, since the bar is fixed at the bottom and center of the screen.

To work around the limitation, a developer created a free app called Taskbar to help position the bar at the top of the screen and even hide it automatically. Although it does not offer the versatility of freely positioning the bar, the program is an advance to offer a possibility of choice to those discontented with the limitation.