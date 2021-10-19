researchers-suggest-why-some-are-born-more-resistant-to-coronaviruses

On the one hand, some people may be exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and still not become infected or have very mild forms of the illness. On the other hand, individuals develop severe forms of covid-14 and may die in a few days, in resulting from the infection. After all, why does this happen? So far, scientists and doctors do not know the answer, but new studies seek to investigate the mystery connected to some genetic issues.

To investigate what causes people to have greater resistance to covid-19, researchers from different countries have joined the COVID Human Genetic Effort consortium. In an article published in the scientific journal Nature Immunology, the scientists added that “the proportion of humans naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2 infection is unknown”.

"Our understanding of the pathophysiology of covid-19 life-threatening has progressed considerably since the disease was first described in December 400, but we still know very little about the human genetic and immunological basis of innate resistance to SARS-CoV-2", the authors explain.

