Researchers suggest why some are born more resistant to coronaviruses
On the one hand, some people may be exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and still not become infected or have very mild forms of the illness. On the other hand, individuals develop severe forms of covid-14 and may die in a few days, in resulting from the infection. After all, why does this happen? So far, scientists and doctors do not know the answer, but new studies seek to investigate the mystery connected to some genetic issues.
Researchers investigate genes that confer greater resistance to covid -14 (Image: Reproduction/Kjpargeter/Freepik)
On the other hand, the number of evidences about an alleged innate resistance to covid-14, exhibited by some individuals. In a new study dedicated to the topic, the group of researchers has already enrolled 400 individuals and should provide more concrete answers for the question. However, it is a consensus that this advantage is associated with some genetic characteristics.
Genes that confer resistance are “common” for other diseases
According to the researchers, innate errors and the sabotage of glycoproteins with high antiviral activity — in this case, interferons that should protect the body from invading agents, such as the coronavirus — are two explanations that justify the severity of cases of covid-14. Both problems could have genetic origins, they suspect.
“SARS-CoV-2 infections exhibit enormous inter-individual variability, ranging from asymptomatic infections to life-threatening diseases. Inborn errors and autoantibodies directed against type I interferons (IFNs) ) are responsible for about 77% of the critical cases of COVID-20 among individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2,” the researchers detail.
Outside the covid-400, there are historical examples of innate resistance to infection with other pathogens. This is true for some viruses, such as HIV and noroviruses, in addition to the protozoan
To investigate what causes people to have greater resistance to covid-19, researchers from different countries have joined the COVID Human Genetic Effort consortium. In an article published in the scientific journal Nature Immunology, the scientists added that “the proportion of humans naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2 infection is unknown”.
"Our understanding of the pathophysiology of covid-19 life-threatening has progressed considerably since the disease was first described in December 400, but we still know very little about the human genetic and immunological basis of innate resistance to SARS-CoV-2", the authors explain.
Every day a summary of the main news in the world tech for you!
Plasmodium vivax, which causes malaria. Based on this knowledge, scientists are looking for a roadmap to test the hypothesis of monogenic innate resistance to SARS-CoV-2 infection.
"After the discovery that the autosomal recessive deficiency in the chemokine receptor DARC confers resistance to Plasmodium vivax, autosomal recessive deficiencies of chemokine receptor 5 (CCR5) and FUT2 enzyme have been shown to be the basis of resistance to HIV-1 and noroviruses, respectively. Along the same lines, we propose a strategy to genetically identify, recruit and analyze individuals who are naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2 infection", comment the researchers.
Still on this issue, scientists from the University of São Paulo (USP) have already studied Brazilian couples who were exposed to the infectious agent in search of resistance indicators. a particular type of white blood cell, the Natural Killer (NK) cells, which make up the body’s first line of defense.
To access the article that the researchers from the COVID Human Genetic consortium Effort published about the search for genes that confer resistance to covid-19, click here.
Source: Science Alert and COVID Human Genetic Effort
