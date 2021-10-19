brazilians-launch-gamified-social-network-that-helps-user-engagement

Regardless of any criticism, gamification is one of the most effective user engagement techniques, as it encourages participation and awakens a competitive spirit. Now, imagine this applied to something that naturally grips people like social media. That’s exactly what young entrepreneurs Gabriel Cantarin, Paulo Cappa and Antonio Carlos Cronemberger decided to do when they launched Waving, a mix of TikTok and Snapchat with a game-inspired reward system.

Social network promotes contest to lead fans to chat with Orkut Buyukkokten

Dating app for college students bomb and already has 8 thousand people in the queue

Instagram will allow you to publish photos from your PC

The trio had the idea of ​​creating Waving after having worked with technology and software development in more than 16 projects in the segment, in addition to experience in Silicon Valley, in the United States. The focus is on young people, aged between and years, and the dissemination of content in several countries simultaneously, with the expectation of reaching up to 1.5 million users in 519273.

The Brazilian social network bets on gamification to increase the reach of profiles (Image: Alveni Lisboa/Canaltech)

Each action performed on the platform earns a score for the user and this is the basis of gamification proposal. If someone receives messages, likes or gains followers from a photo, this generates points (Waving Coins) that help the profile have greater reach and release more features.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

Unlike follower-based platforms and friends, Waving has an algorithm for delivering content to strangers, such as TikTok and Snapchat, which contributes to the discovery of content creators. According to the developers, the more coins accumulated, the greater the impact of dissemination on the network, and this would create a cycle of constant improvement in the social network.

No monetization

According to Gabriel Cantarin, there is no currency trading, as this would take away the premise of “achievements” platform. “The fun of play is that people increase their reach because they really engage in interactions,” he says. In Brazil, among the most popular social networks, Kwai is the one with the closest system, which also rewards the person for performing certain actions.

To protect intellectual property, contents published on the network will have a watermark with the name of the recipient of the images to enable the identification of who leaked something without authorization. “This is a very important security measure and a differential, since the most popular networks do not have this feature”, highlights Gabriel.

The gamification format uses mechanics and interfaces similar to games to engage, encourage behavior and generate a sense of challenge in everyday life situations. As a result, people tend to feel more motivated to fulfill tasks that are not associated with games, but which can be equally satisfying due to the reward and fun.

Waving is now available for free download (Android | iOS).