Similar to Google Chrome and other competitors, Microsoft Edge (Android | iOS | Windows | macOS) also lets you add and remove credit cards. Through this feature, the browser will fill in the payment information automatically, without you having to type it every time you want to use it.

The function can be quite interesting for those who want to save time, but if a credit card has expired, it is necessary to remove it. Regardless of the reason, know that this can be done through your cell phone, PC or your Microsoft Account. Check out below how to add and remove credit cards on Microsoft Edge!

How to add and remove credit cards in Microsoft Edge

On cell phone

Step 1

: Open Microsoft Edge on your mobile and tap the icon with your profile picture in the corner top left.

Open Microsoft Edge and tap your photo icon in the upper left corner (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2 : then click on your name. Then click on your name (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3 : access the “Payment information” tab.

Step 4 : click on “Add card”.

Click on “Add Card” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Access the “Payment Information” tab (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5

: fill in all the data, such as number, expiration date, name, address, nickname and click on “Done”.