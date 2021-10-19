How to add and remove credit cards in Microsoft Edge

Similar to Google Chrome and other competitors, Microsoft Edge (Android | iOS | Windows | macOS) also lets you add and remove credit cards. Through this feature, the browser will fill in the payment information automatically, without you having to type it every time you want to use it.

The function can be quite interesting for those who want to save time, but if a credit card has expired, it is necessary to remove it. Regardless of the reason, know that this can be done through your cell phone, PC or your Microsoft Account. Check out below how to add and remove credit cards on Microsoft Edge!

    • How to add and remove credit cards in Microsoft Edge

    On cell phone

    Step 1

    : Open Microsoft Edge on your mobile and tap the icon with your profile picture in the corner top left.

    Open Microsoft Edge and tap your photo icon in the upper left corner (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 2

    : then click on your name.

    Then click on your name (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 3: access the “Payment information” tab.

    Access the “Payment Information” tab (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 4

    : click on “Add card”.

    Click on “Add Card” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 5

    : fill in all the data, such as number, expiration date, name, address, nickname and click on “Done”.

    Enter the card information and tap “Done” to add it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 6

    : to delete a card, go to the “Payment information” tab again, open the card and tap the “Trash can icon ” at the top right corner.

    For remove it, click n it and tap the “Recycle Bin” in the upper right corner (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    On PC

    Step 1

    : open Microsoft Edge on your PC, click on the “Three dots” icon and, then select “Settings”.

    Access the Microsoft Edge “Settings” tab (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 2: on the next tab, access the tab “Payment information”.

    Then, go to the “Payment Information” tab (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 3: click on “Add card”.

    Click in ” Add card” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
    Step 4

    : in the window opened afterwards , fill in the data such as number, name, validity, CVV, your full address and click “Save”. If you want, choose to save the card also in your Microsoft Account.

    Enter the card information and click “Save” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 5: to remove a card, simply access the “Payment Information” tab again, click on the “Three dots” icon next to it and select “Delete”.

    To remove the card, click on the “Three dots” and select “Delete” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    How to add and remove credit cards in your Microsoft account

    When you add or remove credit cards to your Microsoft Account, they will be available for use on Microsoft Edge if you log in with your account in your browser and enable synchronization with your devices.

    Step 1

    : through a web browser, access the page of payments from your Microsoft Account and click “Add a new payment method”.

    Go to Microsoft Account payments page and click on “Add a new payment method” Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 2: fill in the data such as the holder’s name, number, expiry date, CVV and click on “Save”.

    Enter the card details and click “Save” ( Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 3

    : to remove a card, access the page again of payments, locate the card, click “Remove card”, and confirm the action next.

    To delete the card, click “Remove card” and confirm the action then (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Ready ! You can now add or remove credit cards in Microsoft Edge in different ways.

