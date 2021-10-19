Fortnite gets skins from Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune

As with other skins and accessories that arrive at the battle royale, these only change the aesthetics of the characters and of weapons. All items are: Paul Atreides and Chani costume, Ornithopter hang glider, Fremkit Back accessory, Chani Bag Back accessory, Sandwalk gesture, Double Blade pickaxe and Creator Hooks.

Epic Games confirmed this Tuesday (11), the arrival of skins by Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya), protagonists of the new film by Duna , to Fortnite . Character costumes and themed accessories will be available later today from 21h (Time to Brasília).

There are two purchase options: the “Duna Package”, which consists of costumes, accessories and the loading screen, and the “Dune Equipment Package”, which is formed by the pickaxes, the hang glider and the gesture (emote).

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!