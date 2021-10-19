Fortnite gets skins from Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune

Epic Games confirmed this Tuesday (11), the arrival of skins by Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya), protagonists of the new film by Duna, to Fortnite. Character costumes and themed accessories will be available later today from 21h (Time to Brasília).

    • As with other skins and accessories that arrive at the battle royale, these only change the aesthetics of the characters and of weapons. All items are: Paul Atreides and Chani costume, Ornithopter hang glider, Fremkit Back accessory, Chani Bag Back accessory, Sandwalk gesture, Double Blade pickaxe and Creator Hooks.

    All cosmetics inspired by the movie (Image: Disclosure/Epic Games)

    There are two purchase options: the “Duna Package”, which consists of costumes, accessories and the loading screen, and the “Dune Equipment Package”, which is formed by the pickaxes, the hang glider and the gesture (emote).

    Fortnite is available for free for Android, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S devices. ) premieres in theaters and on HBO Max in 22 October, with a cast also starring Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and many others.

