are-you-addicted-to-mobile-phone?-psychologist-compares-smartphone-with-drugs

We’ve already covered here at Canaltech the dangers that the dependence on technology can bring. On the 4th of this month, several social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, simply went offline — which raised this issue even further. At the time, a Spanish psychologist named Marc Masip drew attention when comparing smartphone addiction with drug addiction. Smartphone addictive? Know the impact the device causes on your brain

Cellular dependence is considered a disorder and affects 12% of children and young people Nomophobia: device addiction furniture can lead to depression

💉 Os dais claim that you are a pure heroine? Happy withdrawal syndrome! 📵 #MovilHeroínaSigloXXI #WhatsApp — Marc Masip (@MarcMMasip) October 4, 18 “Do you realize it’s pure heroin? Happy withdrawal syndrome,” wrote the psychologist on Twitter, on the day the other networks stayed out of service. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! In an interview with the BBC last Monday (18), the psychologist — who works with young people to educate them about the proper use of technology and avoid addiction — points out that technology rehabilitation can be even more difficult than drug rehabilitation , considering that everyone knows that drugs are bad, but they have no idea of ​​the extent of damage that networks can cause. (Image: Eddy Billard/Unsplash) Is the smartphone the opium of the people?

On the occasion, the psychologist also explains his comparison between smartphone and heroine. He says that, in general, when we don’t have the technology, as happens when WhatsApp or Facebook go down, we feel a malaise, a withdrawal syndrome. The parallel is drawn when he says that, in the beginning, heroin use doesn’t seem to be as bad and harmful as it gets over time. Masip adds that there are consequences for mental health, which we still don’t understand, due to cell phone abuse.

Masip points out that they already work in detoxification clinics, because addiction can lead to serious mental health problems and even physical, and experts are currently analyzing consequences on the academic performance of young people, traffic accidents that can lead to worse, anxiety, stress, frustration and even eating disorders triggered by the content consumed on Instagram. Worst of all, in the professional’s opinion, is how people’s mood changes for the worse when they are without Facebook or WhatsApp.

With regard to treatment, Masip mentions re-education about the good use of networks and screens, which he describes as a very complicated task. “When you deal with drug addiction, you assume that it’s socially frowned upon. People assume that smoking, drinking and using drugs is bad for you. With technologies it’s more difficult because it’s not about not using them. what you have to do is to re-educate them so that they are better used. And it’s not easy when everyone around you is using it too,” he concludes.

Source: BBC