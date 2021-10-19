digital-hijack-payments-have-surpassed-$5-billion-in-10-years

A survey by the US government showed, in practice, why ransomware has become such a lucrative crime. According to the Treasury Department’s FinCEN (Financial Crimes Network), more than $5.2 billion has been accumulated by the scammers from attacks involving digital hijacking over the past few years 10 years old.

Os experts arrived at this number by analyzing cryptocurrency portfolios linked to the 10 most popular ransomware families together with its variants. In total, 2,100 cases were analyzed, reported to the American authorities between 2021 and 2011, also showing that the growth in occurrences of this type grows dramatically — 12% of the evaluated records were obtained , only, in the first half of this year, and they alone represent an increase of 43% in the total of incidents of 2020 integer.

The US government survey also shows the beginning of the path for the pulverization of earnings, with 51% of the amounts obtained being transferred to cryptocurrency exchanges, while others 29% are sent to other services also related to digital assets. Only 5% of the funds are used directly in dark web markets, either for purchasing other services or transferring between scheme operators, indicating a concern with the dilution of amounts in different currencies and portfolios, so that they cannot be recovered even by an official investigation.

Besides already known methods, such as diluting values ​​at different addresses and using from oranges to withdrawals from cryptocurrencies in the form of real money, the Treasury Department also points to a greater preference for anonymized assets and services. Analysts also indicate that wallets are changed from time to time, according to the flow of attacks, and never repeated, while various services are used to spread large payments into smaller amounts from different financial modalities.

The authorities expect an ever-increasing increase in ransom requests, especially from large companies, which are increasingly victims of targeted attacks. According to the survey, the sum of criminals receives, on average, US$ 416, 4 million in ransoms from ransomware all months, but the activity reported only in the first half of 2021 is already the highest ever. Between January and June of this year alone, there were US$ 416 million in kidnappings, also a total that, alone, already represents much more than the US$ 68 Millions Obtained Us 29 months of 2020.

Bitcoin is the favorite digital currency of scammers, while