india vs england leeds test: social media reaction on Indian team defeat vs England in leeds test match: Team India’s joke made on defeat, how people are sharing memes on internet
Leeds
England beat India by an innings and 76 runs on Saturday to level the five-match Test series 1-1 on the fourth day of the third Test at Headingley on the back of excellent bowling by fast bowler Olly Robinson (5/65). Did it
India’s first innings was bowled out for 78, while England had scored 432 runs in the first innings to take a 354-run lead. The players may recover quickly from the shock of this defeat, but the mood of the fans definitely got spoiled. Many fans are venting their anger on social media.
Fans also understood Kohli’s weakness!
Kohli towards weekend shopping
it’s a shame dude
Rahane was made responsible for the defeat
Captain-Vice-Captain planning Sunday picnic