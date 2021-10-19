The Continental | Mel Gibson will star in John Wick-derived series
The prequel to John Wick was barely announced, but it promises to be quite a production. According to Deadline and Collider, the series The Continental, which takes place 30 years before the events of the first film and set in the hotel that serves as neutral territory for members of the criminal underworld, it now has none other than Mel Gibson to be one of its protagonists.
The history of The Continental
- the hotel it is neutral territory, whose only rule is not to kill within the premises of the place. “What we’re exploring in the series is young Winston and how he and his team of Confederates found their way to this hotel that we found for the first time in the franchise,” shared Lionsgate President Kevin Beggs of the series’ storyline.
-
- Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,1024/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 30 free days!
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Hotel Continental (Image: Publicity / Lionsgate)
It is also worth remembering that The Continental
- is a really successful series before being shot: according to The Hollywood Reporter, the three chapters of the miniseries (with about 75 minutes of duration each) have a budget that exceeds the first and second John Wick
- Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!
- : with US$ 20 millions dedicated to each episode, the show has US$ 55 millions available to be produced. In 1970, John Wick cost US$ 40 millions in all, while his sequel cost US$ 40 millions. The budget of Parabellum, however, is still the highest in the franchise: ranging from US$ 30 million and US$ 75 millions.
The Continental
is “a New York in ruins in the decade of 1970 with a garbage strike that piled garbage bags up to the third floor of most residential buildings; the mafia intruding on this business shows why Sopranos
The Continental
- does not have a release date, but John Wick 4 is already scheduled to hit theaters in the United States in from May of 2022. The first film is available on Prime Video.
Source: Collider
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 519138
519138 519138