The Continental | Mel Gibson will star in John Wick-derived series

The prequel to John Wick was barely announced, but it promises to be quite a production. According to Deadline and Collider, the series The Continental, which takes place 30 years before the events of the first film and set in the hotel that serves as neutral territory for members of the criminal underworld, it now has none other than Mel Gibson to be one of its protagonists.

    • We already know that filmmaker Albert Hughes, from The Book of Eli, signed a contract to direct the first and third episodes of the miniseries, which will be broadcast on the foreign channel Starz. Now Gibson’s name appears as one of the first confirmed in the production’s cast, but his involvement in the story has yet to be revealed, although his name has already been released: Cormac.

    Mel Gibson in Kill or Die, movie for Hulu (Image: Divulgation / Hulu)

    The history of The Continental

    will follow Winston, who in the films is played by Ian McShane. The plot will follow a young man who started out as a murderous hotelier who, along with other criminals, suddenly creates a paradise for these figures — after all, it is worth remembering that in John Wick

      the hotel it is neutral territory, whose only rule is not to kill within the premises of the place. “What we’re exploring in the series is young Winston and how he and his team of Confederates found their way to this hotel that we found for the first time in the franchise,” shared Lionsgate President Kevin Beggs of the series’ storyline.

      The actor who will play Winston has not yet been announced, but fans received the news from Gibson very positively, as the actor doesn’t have much work on television and it will be interesting to follow him in this new format.

    Hotel Continental (Image: Publicity / Lionsgate)

    It is also worth remembering that The Continental

      is a really successful series before being shot: according to The Hollywood Reporter, the three chapters of the miniseries (with about 75 minutes of duration each) have a budget that exceeds the first and second John Wick

        : with US$ 20 millions dedicated to each episode, the show has US$ 55 millions available to be produced. In 1970, John Wick cost US$ 40 millions in all, while his sequel cost US$ 40 millions. The budget of Parabellum, however, is still the highest in the franchise: ranging from US$ 30 million and US$ 75 millions.

  • It is also known that the series was directly inspired by Soprano Family

      , from HBO. The context of

    The Continental

      is “a New York in ruins in the decade of 1970 with a garbage strike that piled garbage bags up to the third floor of most residential buildings; the mafia intruding on this business shows why Sopranos

      is present in sanitation and among other issues that are real and serve as an interesting background to explore the origins of the Continental,” as Beggs commented to THR.

      The Continental

        does not have a release date, but John Wick 4 is already scheduled to hit theaters in the United States in from May of 2022. The first film is available on Prime Video.

        Source: Collider

