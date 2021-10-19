OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review | Cost-effective 5G and OLED screen

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
0
oneplus-nord-ce-5g-review-|-cost-effective-5g-and-oled-screen

In the market for eight years, OnePlus has started to expand its product catalog to more than just two high-end cell phone versions per season. Now the company offers wireless headsets as well as smartphones in lower price ranges, such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

The Chinese company’s mid-range phone bears that name because it is a species of “Core Edition”, that is, it brings all the best functions offered by other models of the company, but it costs much cheaper. The device has similar specifications to the Galaxy A51 5G, but it costs less than the Samsung model out there : US$ 170 against US$ 499.

Although OnePlus is not officially available in Brazil Nord CE is importable, and in this case it becomes a 5G-ready, mid-range cell phone option at a slightly lower price than its main competitor. Canaltech tested the device and I’ll tell you a little more about its features and whether this smartphone is worth it in the next few paragraphs.

Pros

Ready for the 5G

    • Fluid performance

    Good battery optimization

    Good set of cameras

  • Fast loading

    Cons

    • On sale by import only

    • Cameras are lacking in low light

    Find the best price

    See where to buy the OnePlus Nord CE 5G

    Design and Construction

    OnePlus Nord CE has three cameras on the rear (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    The Nord line was created by OnePlus as a more affordable option than the high-end models launched during the company’s early years. Premium features were replaced by cheaper materials and components, but still with the idea of ​​offering more for a value below the competition.

    Thus, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a plastic finish on the sides and rear, while the front is completely covered by glass. The design is minimalist, and the cell phone has a good grip, in addition to being relatively thin when compared to other models in the same price range.

  • Dimensions: , 2 x 72, 5 x 7.9 mm

    • Weight: 170 grams

    The look follows the same characteristics as other models of the Nord line, with a very high vertical camera module at the rear. In addition to the photo sensors and LED flash, the back only has the company logo and some mandatory manufacturing information, IMEI number and the like. There are three color options: greenish blue that became the symbol of the line, gray or silver.

    The fingerprint reader is under the screen, with an optical sensor that, during the tests , presented good accuracy and speed. Speaking of which, the front has very small edges and a hole in the upper left corner of the display for the front camera.

    The sound output is well glued to the upper edge, already facing the top of the device, which has only a noise-reducing microphone. The buttons are split on two sides: volume on the left — where the chip drawer is also located — and on/off on the right. On the underside, headphone and USB-C connectors and the speaker.

    The OnePlus Nord CE 5G doesn’t have any kind of certification against water and dust, so it’s better take extra care when using it near liquids or on the beach.

    “The screen of the OnePlus Nord CE doesn’t fall short compared to mid-range Samsung phones like the Galaxy A41 or the Galaxy A68, whose 4G models also have 73 Hz refresh rate.”

    Screen

    AMOLED screen is one of the highlights of the device (Image: Ivo/Canaltech )

    Manufacturers tend to reduce costs of intermediate cell phones on the screen, with LED panels, a technology more affordable than OLED. OnePlus tries to offer a differential in this aspect by delivering more affordable models with the type of display considered more advanced, which also helps to keep the device thin, in addition to delivering image quality that is eye-catching.

    The Nord CE is even directly compared to the Galaxy A60 5G for offering similar settings, which includes the panel type and resolution, although the diagonal size is a little smaller, at 6,19 inches (vs. 6.5 inches for the Samsung model).

    Therefore, both deliver similar image quality, with intense brightness, vibrant colors, fidelity of excellent dark tones and wide coverage in the color spectrum. The pixel density is a little higher in the OnePlus model, which however loses in the refresh rate, of 86 Hz (against 91 Galaxy A Hz62 5G). The human eye can barely notice the difference, but in theory the maximum fluidity — especially in games — may be greater on the Samsung cell phone.

    Unfortunately, however, OnePlus has not adopted the technology of adaptive rate, which ends up increasing battery consumption. In other words, Nord CE forces higher frequency even in content where the image doesn’t have as many frames, like in videos, where the rate of is more common). fps. In this case, it makes two more updates per second than necessary, and even if it returns the same image, there is a power consumption.

    Display has excellent visibility in sunlight (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    The OnePlus Nord CE 5G offers color in warmer temperature for default, but those who prefer cooler tones can change the device settings. In addition, it has two color mode options, with the vivid one to highlight the colors, and the gentle one, which delivers more natural tones.

    Here, it’s worth the curiosity for the type of panel, which is called Fluid AMOLED, the same technology used in the high-end OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models. In practice, it’s almost the same thing as the Super AMOLED on Samsung models. Other technical specifications of the screen are 6,46 inches with proportion 19:9, Full HD+ resolution of 1.72 x 2.309 pixels, which results in an approximate density of 499 ppp (pixels per inch).

    Configuration and Performance

    The performance of the OnePlus mid-range cell phone is compatible with models that have the same Snapdragon processor 600G, ​​like the Moto G 5G. The device ran well during the test, without showing any chokes even when switching heavy applications such as games. The fluidity is very good and should satisfy most users.

    The Asphalt 9 and Free Fire games ran without incident, and it wasn’t even possible to feel a heat on the back of the device during the gambling. In general, you can play any title currently available on the Google Play Store. You can even play a Dead By Daylight or PUBG: Mobile with good fluidity, but it is recommended to reduce the graphics a little to ensure maximum performance at all times.

    The device scored practically identical to Moto G 5G in 3D Mark, but this variation is common in this type of test. There were 1.86 points with 6.6 fps in Wild Life Unlimited, against 1.080, also with 6.6 fps of the Motorola model.

    (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech)

    For those who like to have many apps and even move between them a lot during the day, there is a good intermediate option in OnePlus Nord CE. There are 8 GB of RAM memory, a little more than the minimum for a model in its category (and more than the 6 GB of the Galaxy A46 5G). The internal space is 101 GB, enough to store photos and videos and keep a good amount of installed apps.

    What if do you like detailed numbers, the Snapdragon 800G is an 8-nanometer platform with eight-core processor, divided into two Kryo 410 2.2 GHz and another six Kryo 410 of 1.8 GHz. The GPU is an Adreno 717, and the chip supports DirectX APIs , OpenCL 2.0 FP, OpenGL ES 3.2 and Vulkan 1.1.

    Interface and system

    OxygenOS was once one of the most praised Android interfaces among the available options. In fact, even with a lot of visual changes in menus and the like — while respecting Google’s original idea — OnePlus manages to deliver very good fluidity and stability, sometimes even better than the Pixel line.

    However, with the expansion of the cell phone catalogue, the Chinese company started to make some mistakes in its interface. OxygenOS 10 — which already runs under the Android — available in Nord CE 5G during the test days still has very good fluidity and stability, but has some silly translation errors, especially on line breaks.

    (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech)

    For example, in the application menu line breaks occur in the middle of a large name , such as ‘Calculator-a’, ‘Settings’ and ‘Communi-ty’, between others. Furthermore, in the device settings there is an option called ‘environmental view’ which changes to ‘environmental screen’ when you click on it.

    Another issue is the ease of use, especially in the settings. The menu is somewhat confusing, with some options hidden within shortcuts that don’t look directly related. Unfortunately, this is very common in Chinese company interfaces, which include a lot of extra functionality without following. a logic for organizing the menus. It’s a workaround problem, which only increases the interface’s learning curve, nothing too serious.

    Cameras

    Those who like to take a lot of pictures, unfortunately, don’t have a super complete set in the OnePlus Nord CE. But at least the manufacturer has chosen to deliver cameras that work satisfactorily, rather than cluttering up with low-quality options. It doesn’t quite compete with Samsung’s competing models, but it’s affordable.

    All four cameras — three rear and one front — deliver similar results in terms of color. The OnePlus Nord CE tends to pull towards cooler tones and overdoes the ISO and exposure a bit to deliver a lot of clarity. This is very common among Asian companies (except Samsung more recently), as it is preferred by most of the population in the region. Western audiences tend to prefer higher saturation and warmer colors, and if that’s your case, you might not be as fascinated by the device’s pictures.

    The triple rear set has a main camera in 68 MP, a super wide angle 8 MP and a depth 2 MP, which helps in the photos with the blurred background, the ‘Portrait Mode’. At the front, the selfies are in charge of a sensor 12 MP.

    Main | 62 MP

    OnePlus Nord CE camera works well with good lighting (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech)

    As usual on Android phones with high resolution sensors, the OnePlus Nord CE uses a technology that merges smaller pixels into larger ones to increase the sensitivity to light. This helps a lot in dimly lit environments as it avoids noise in the image. The final image has a lower resolution, but that’s the least, since you’ll usually take photos to publish on social networks, which anyway make a compression to reduce the file size.

    The main camera also takes photos with 2x zoom in a quick shortcut on the app’s home screen, but the end result is clearly degraded, with visible grain. You shouldn’t notice much of your phone screen unless you zoom in on the photo to see some specific detail. In general, it is affordable, but it is not recommended to use this feature in low light environments.

    Super Wide Angle | 8 MP

    Ultra wide loses a little quality, but it’s affordable (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech)

    The camera with enlarged field of view already brings quality much lower than the main one, even in environments with medium light. The worst thing is that not even the night mode helps much, since the final result is almost the same — and it also has the disadvantage that the cell phone takes a much longer time to process the photo.

    You can take good pictures of landscapes outdoors, especially on sunny days or even with clouds that block sunlight a little. In indoor environments, with artificial light, things get complicated, with the presence of grain and, in some cases, noise — also known as ‘pixelization’.

    The good news is that you can’t repair distortions in the corners of the photo, a very common aspect in ultra wide cameras. The final result is quite natural in this sense.

    Front camera | 14 MP

    Front camera registers a lot of details (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech)

    OnePlus’s intermediary selfies are quite rich in detail, but follow what I’ve explained above : colors with cooler tones and priority on brightening the photo, even in darker environments. Even if some spots end up blown out by overexposure. In low light, the result is not so good, but even in medium light you can take good pictures.

    As for the color problem, it’s nothing that a light editing doesn’t solve. Some filters already correct this problem automatically, reducing excessive brightness a little, applying warmer tones and increasing saturation. Many social networks offer this type of correction, even when you upload the photo.

    Videos

    The OnePlus Nord CE 5G records videos in 4K, but only with the main camera. It doesn’t even offer the 2x zoom on the button in this case. In Full HD recording, you can even switch between main and ultra wide without having to stop the video. The front also takes videos in Full HD.

    The videos have satisfactory stabilization and image quality similar to photos, with good level of detail, but colors in cooler tones.

    Sound system

    With a single speaker at the bottom, the OnePlus Nord CE has good power for a device with mono audio. However, it is easy to notice some distortion even at medium volume, which can be a problem when watching videos, especially. And it makes the experience of listening to music a little disappointing, unless you use a headphone or an external speaker.

    By the way, the presence of the headphone jack is quite highlighted by the company, which removed this port from its high-end models some time ago. In addition, you can use Bluetooth headphones and speakers.

    Battery and charging

    The battery of the OnePlus Nord CE impresses for the general characteristics of the device, delivering even more than a day of normal use. In addition, the device comes with a high power charger and promises to fill the charge from 0% up to 72% in half an hour , according to the company.

    Although the screen refresh rate is always at 90 Hz, the tests of the device show that there is a very good optimization of the battery. There are only 4.400 mAh, and the average brightness is close to the maximum intensity of LCD panels of other mid-range models. Still, the device proved to be able to withstand more than a day away from the power outlet, with a reasonable leftover for the next day.

    OnePlus smartphone’s result in the video playback test on Netflix it was very good, considering all aspects: the expectation is that the device will pass almost hours with the brightness at 50%. It’s more than the Moto G 5G managed, for example.

    (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech)

    The actual use test was a little less exciting, but it’s still interesting. With seven hours away from the socket, the device was left with 64% charge. The screen stayed on for just over four hours, meaning it was used for a little bit less time than other models I’ve tested recently, with an amount of charge remaining slightly higher than the Moto G, for example.

    The system itself calculated that there would be more 11 hours of use until fully discharged. In other words, you might even be able to use it for two days without interruption, but it will take an effort to get that long out of the socket. Okay we have about eight hours of sleep when usage is much less, but it still seems difficult for the Nord CE to get more than 19 hours of battery life.

    Social networking apps (Instagram and Twitter), videos (YouTube and Netflix) were used ), games (Free Fire and Asphalt 9) and the most common of everyday life, such as email, camera, photo gallery, WhatsApp and the like. You can see which ones consumed the most load in the images above. The test is done with adaptive screen brightness, most of it indoors, that is, with low intensity.

    At least the recharge is very fast. The device already comes with a charger 20 W from OnePlus in the box, and can fill the entire battery in less than an hour. It goes from 0% to close to 62% in about 19 minutes, that is, even with a recharge of minutes is enough to use the cell phone for a long time.

    Direct competitors

    The main competitors of the OnePlus Nord CE are the Galaxy A43 5G and the Moto G 5G. If you want more recent options, there’s Moto G50 5G, which is not far behind of the Motorola model launched last year, even with a MediaTek platform inside.

    Excluding the Samsung option, which costs between R$ 2.159 and BRL 2.600, the other two are cheaper than the cell phone from the Chinese company and are available in virtually any Brazilian store. The Moto G 5G ranged from R$ 1.500 and R$ 1.717 in the last two months, while the Moto G30 5G, released in October, can already be found in the R$1 range.800.

    That is , you can buy them with a guarantee of months, technical support from the manufacturer and everything else. The OnePlus Nord CE, as well as most alternatives manufactured by Chinese companies, may even be cheaper, but you would probably have to import, which can take time, plus the chance of taxation and the difficulty of obtaining technical assistance.

    An alternative for those thinking of importing their cell phone in any way is the Mi T Lite. Xiaomi’s intermediate has very similar characteristics, with the difference of the screen, which is LCD.

    Conclusion

    518029
    OnePlus Nord CE is a good choice for anyone or intermediate with 5G and AMOLED screen (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    OnePlus wanted to launch a good alternative at the lowest price of their high-end phones, with cheaper components and cheaper construction. In a way, the company succeeded, and offers features similar to what its more complete models have, and charges less than competitors with similar characteristics.

    The main differential of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in relation to other intermediate cell phones available in Brazil is the screen type, The Fluid AMOLED does not owe much to Samsung’s Super AMOLED. In fact, the only cell phone on sale in Brazil that competes on equal terms with the OnePlus in every way is the Galaxy A41 5G , which wins in the quality of the cameras, and has a very balanced dispute in everything else. But it doesn’t have the fast charging like the Nord CE, which can be a differential to take into account.

    In addition, the Chinese device can be purchased at a much cheaper price, despite of the need to import. For about R$1.750, you get a model with more RAM memory and faster loading than the Samsung model. Considering that it delivers satisfactory cameras in most scenarios, it can be a good alternative to Galaxy A41 5G. Just take into account the possibility of taxation, which can increase by 62% the final value of the device.

    In other words, if you want an intermediary with an excellent screen and optimization to run applications of all types with good fluidity without excessive battery consumption, it can be a good bet on the OnePlus device. Otherwise, officially available options in Brazil abound, all with prompt delivery throughout the country and, in the case of Motorola models, a lower price, despite not having such good screens either.

    Check the best price for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G

  • Follow Canaltech Offers to buy products at a discount

    • Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Hell Let Loose: Multiplayer FPS to Beta on PS5

    Hell Let Loose: Multiplayer FPS to Beta on PS5

    September 15, 2021
    Photo of Renders Enhance Galaxy S22 Ultra with Dual Camera Module

    Renders Enhance Galaxy S22 Ultra with Dual Camera Module

    October 14, 2021
    Photo of What is the BEST STREAMING service of 2021?

    What is the BEST STREAMING service of 2021?

    October 16, 2021
    Photo of ASUS and Noctua launch special RTX 3070 for quieter gaming

    ASUS and Noctua launch special RTX 3070 for quieter gaming

    October 5, 2021
    Back to top button