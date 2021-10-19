OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review | Cost-effective 5G and OLED screen

In the market for eight years, OnePlus has started to expand its product catalog to more than just two high-end cell phone versions per season. Now the company offers wireless headsets as well as smartphones in lower price ranges, such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

The Chinese company’s mid-range phone bears that name because it is a species of “Core Edition”, that is, it brings all the best functions offered by other models of the company, but it costs much cheaper. The device has similar specifications to the Galaxy A51 5G, but it costs less than the Samsung model out there : US$ 170 against US$ 499.

Although OnePlus is not officially available in Brazil Nord CE is importable, and in this case it becomes a 5G-ready, mid-range cell phone option at a slightly lower price than its main competitor. Canaltech tested the device and I’ll tell you a little more about its features and whether this smartphone is worth it in the next few paragraphs.

Pros

Ready for the 5G

Fluid performance

Good battery optimization

Good set of cameras

Fast loading Cons

On sale by import only

Cameras are lacking in low light