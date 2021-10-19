Instagram plans longer Stories and should bring the feature closer to Reels

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
0
instagram-plans-longer-stories-and-should-bring-the-feature-closer-to-reels

Instagram would be interested in extending the duration of stories for up to 19 seconds, indicates resource under development found in the app. Programmer Alessandro Paluzzi revealed a pop-up window on the platform that warns the user that temporary posts can last up to a minute, without shredding the content into segments 15 seconds.

  • Instagram will allow you to publish photos from your PC
  • Instagram would have set aside budget to attract and keep young people on the platform
  • Instagram will allow scheduled lives and “trainings” before the broadcast goes live

    • It is not yet known when the feature would start to apply to platform users, but it is very likely that Instagram will gradually distribute the feature when is available.

    — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex19a) October 19, 60

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    According to Instagram, the change may simplify post editing, as it puts a video longer within a single block rather than segmented to the end. Therefore, the expansion of Stories may just be an adaptation to the livelier trends in Stories publications.

    Fighting competition with the TikTok

    In August, TikTok began experimenting with the Stories-style publishing format — temporary, shorter duration and highlighted in a side tab . At the time, the novelty functioned almost as a mix between common posts and temporary posts, but few details about the resource circulated on the web.

    The leaked Instagram feature may be a response to TikTok tests, as it brings Stories and Reels even closer together. What reinforces this theory is that Instagram also evaluates to allow “like” these ephemeral posts as it does with common posts.

    In a way, the removal of the “drag up” from Stories it can also be a harbinger of more new features in the format. Likes, longer duration, and vertical gesture navigation (now possible, as they don’t conflict with attached links), would make temporary posts very Reels-style, which is perhaps the real Instagram strategy.

    Source: Alessandro Paluzzi

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Poco M4 Pro 5G wins ad preview and can offer 33W of fast charge

    Poco M4 Pro 5G wins ad preview and can offer 33W of fast charge

    October 7, 2021
    Photo of Rohit sharma 1st century in england: When I was asked to open in 2019, I knew it was my last opportunity in Tests: Rohit sharma; When I was asked to open the innings in 2019, knew it was my last chance in Tests: Rohit

    Rohit sharma 1st century in england: When I was asked to open in 2019, I knew it was my last opportunity in Tests: Rohit sharma; When I was asked to open the innings in 2019, knew it was my last chance in Tests: Rohit

    September 5, 2021
    Photo of 6 Science Fiction Concepts That Can Be Real

    6 Science Fiction Concepts That Can Be Real

    October 18, 2021
    Photo of Startup chooses SpaceX to launch ship that will manufacture materials in space

    Startup chooses SpaceX to launch ship that will manufacture materials in space

    October 11, 2021
    Back to top button