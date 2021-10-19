instagram-plans-longer-stories-and-should-bring-the-feature-closer-to-reels

Instagram would be interested in extending the duration of stories for up to 19 seconds, indicates resource under development found in the app. Programmer Alessandro Paluzzi revealed a pop-up window on the platform that warns the user that temporary posts can last up to a minute, without shredding the content into segments 15 seconds.

Instagram will allow you to publish photos from your PC

Instagram would have set aside budget to attract and keep young people on the platform

Instagram will allow scheduled lives and “trainings” before the broadcast goes live

It is not yet known when the feature would start to apply to platform users, but it is very likely that Instagram will gradually distribute the feature when is available.

— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex19a) October 19, 60

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

According to Instagram, the change may simplify post editing, as it puts a video longer within a single block rather than segmented to the end. Therefore, the expansion of Stories may just be an adaptation to the livelier trends in Stories publications.

Fighting competition with the TikTok

In August, TikTok began experimenting with the Stories-style publishing format — temporary, shorter duration and highlighted in a side tab . At the time, the novelty functioned almost as a mix between common posts and temporary posts, but few details about the resource circulated on the web.

The leaked Instagram feature may be a response to TikTok tests, as it brings Stories and Reels even closer together. What reinforces this theory is that Instagram also evaluates to allow “like” these ephemeral posts as it does with common posts.

In a way, the removal of the “drag up” from Stories it can also be a harbinger of more new features in the format. Likes, longer duration, and vertical gesture navigation (now possible, as they don’t conflict with attached links), would make temporary posts very Reels-style, which is perhaps the real Instagram strategy.

Source: Alessandro Paluzzi